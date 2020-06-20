NOTICE
Events scheduled for June and July will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
TUESDAY NIGHT BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic” (must fish 10 Tuesday to qualify). Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
GREENWING DAY: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Bogue Falaya Park, Covington. Local Ducks Unlimited event. Kids free, adults $10. Decoys carvers, duck box building, Wings of Hope, local, state, federal agencies, Star Wars Troopers, fly fishing, duck calling, CCA casting game, live ducks, lab puppies, BB gun & archery ranges, Decoy & Bean Bag toss games, Face Painting and crafts. Call Ariel Alonso (504) 939-1619. Email: lilari0301@yahoo.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Summer-long CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CANCELED
MONDAY—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
JUNE 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, Gonzales.
JULY 3-5—72nd GOLDEN MEADOW-FOURCHON TARPON RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Port Fourchon. Website: fourchontarpon.com.
AUG. 20-23—GUEYDAN DUCK FESTIVAL: Gueydan. Website: duckfestival.org.
RESCHEDULED
JULY 10-12—LOWER KEYS COC DOLPHIN TOURNAMENT: Kiki’s Sandbar, 183 Barry Avenue, Little Torch Key. Open and Youth divisions. Fee $450/boat. Website: lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events/
SEPT. 16-19—DUCKS UNLIMITED 83rd NATIONAL CONVENTION: Hilton Bonnet Creek, Orlando, Florida. Website: ducks.org.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1—NATIONAL COASTAL AND ESTUARINE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: Email: rae@estuaries.org.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures.
-All LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open. Public restrooms at those sites are closed. Visitors must practice social distancing and limit groups to no more than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp. All visitors must use self-clearing permits.
-The Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA is open.
-The Island Road boat launch on the Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA (Terrebonne & Lafourche parishes) is closed to construct a new boat launch. All other launches open on this WMA.
-Public access prohibited on Whiskey and Raccoon islands (Isle Dernieres Barrier Islands Refuge) during bird-nesting season. Prohibited areas include exposed land areas, wetlands and interior waterways. Fishing from boats along the shore and wade fishing in surf allowed.
-Lake Bistineau (Webster, Bossier & Bienville parishes) drawdown begins July 6 at rate 4-6 inches/day to maximum draw to 8 feet below pool stage to control giant salvinia and reduce organic matter on lake bottom. Boating access Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational red snapper Fridays-through-Sundays seasons, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Open until further notice in all Louisiana inside waters.
