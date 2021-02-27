Junior Southwest Bassmasters
AMELIA — The Feb. 20 age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Amelia Public Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (2) 4.71 pounds. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (1) 4.57. 3, Adelyn Parr, St. Francisville (1) 1.63. Big Bass: Morales, 4.57 pounds.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (2) 3.81. Big Bass: Rogers, 2.03.
Adult Division: 1, Brett Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 14.73. 2, Gregg Murphy, French Settlement (3) 8.63. 3, Cliff Guidry, Denham Springs (3) 5.0. Big Bass: Brett Sellers, 3.35.