Swollfest
GRAND ISLE—Final leaderboard from the annual Swollfest Fishing Rodeo held from the Grand Isle Marina with categories, top three anglers and weight of catch in pounds:
Overall Swollest (heaviest fish): 1, Todd Rougeou, 156.8 pounds (swordfish). 2, Shelby Flowers, 106.6 (yellowfin tuna). 3, Evan Michel, 98.0 (swordfish).
OFFSHORE
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Shelby Flowers, 106.6. 2, Pio Bourgeois, 79.0. 3, Grayson Boudreaux, 51.6.
Dorado: 1, Sawyer Dunagan, 33.4. 2, Jack Kenaley, 18.8. 3, Trey Bradford, 17.9.
Wahoo: 1, JJ Tabor, 92.8. 2, Reid Aucoin, 69.4. 3, Tripp Leto, 59.6.
Red Snapper: 1, Bryan Touchet, 29.5. 2, Chip Robinson, 24.55. 3, Kevin Hatcher, 23.75.
Cobia: 1, Tripp Leto, 52.6. 2, Leto, 42.4. 3, John Munnerlyn, 34.4.
Non-Warsaw Grouper: 1, Tripp Leto, 18.0. 2, Ella Douglas, 14.4. 3, Matt Maier, 13.2.
King Mackerel: no entries.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Clay Moffit, 9.6. 2, George Cox, 8.45. 3, John Munnerlyn, 7.3.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Damon Wood, 29.2. 2, Chip Robinson, 26.25. 3, Trey Bradford, 25.45.
Warsaw Grouper: 1, Trey Bradford, 90.2. 2, Emily Turner, 27.0.
DEEP DROP
Tilefish: 1, Jason Doerle, 15.2. 2, Louis LeFebvre, 13.9. 3, Tripp Leto, 12.0.
Deep Water Grouper: 1, Lance Hidalgo, 62.0. 2, Patton Bush, 34.8. 3, Clay Moffit, 25.2.
Swordfish: 1, Todd Rougeou, 156.8. 2, Evan Michel, 98.0. 3, Patton Bush, 90.2.
Barrel Fish: 1, Joseph Ockmond, 16.4. 2, Tripp Leto, 16.25. 3, Leto, 15.65.
INSHORE
Speckled Trout: 1, Graydon Hall, 4.55. 2, Hall, 4.55. 3, Zack Duhe, 4.3.
5-Trout Stringer: 1, Graydon Hall, 19.75. 2, Jeremy Sexton, 19.0. 3, Hall, 16.05.
Redfish (under 27 inches): 1, Doug Melancon, 8.6. 2, Melancon, 8.45. 3, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., 8.4.
Sheepshead: 1, Kyle Richard, 6.55. 2, Jerome Perque, 5.65. 3, Ray Nebel, 5.6.
Flounder: 1, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., 3.25. 2, Rudy Hall, 2.45. 3, Terrebonne, 2.35.
WOMEN
Speckled Trout: 1, Kendra Nolan, 2.35. 2, Wanda Lockhart, 1.95. 3, Isabelle Schmitt, 1.5.
Redfish: 1, Juliette Schmitt, 5.15.
CHILDREN
Speckled Trout: 1, Colton Maier, 4.0. 2, Dex Hebert, 2.5. 3, Greysen Hebert, 2.3.
Redfish: 1, Greysen Hebert, 8.25. 2, Sawyer Gosserand, 7.8. 3, Dex Hebert, 6.6.
Sheepshead: 1, Jackson Roussel, 5.35. 2, Fischer Gosserand, 4.8. 3, Dex Hebert, 4.75.
Red Snapper: 1, Carson Carllier, 20.85. 2, Jack Evans, 19.75. 3, Jackson Burnell, 18.9.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Mathew Malone, 9.9. 2, Greysen Hebert, 1.15.
KAYAK
Speckled Trout: 1, Davie Breaux, 1.15. 2, Edward Hornsby, 1.0. 3, Breaux, 0.85.
Redfish: 1, Ivy Harris, 6.45. 2, Edward Hornsby, 5.7. 3, Hornsby, 3.7.
Flounder: 1, Ivy Harris, 2.3.