There’s a reason the World Boxing Super Series has substitutes standing by for its tournament bouts.
Zolani Tete withdrew from Saturday’s bantamweight semifinal against Nonito Donaire in the Cajundome on Wednesday, citing a shoulder injury.
That meant Stephon Young moves up to challenge Donaire for the WBA championship Saturday, provided Young makes the 118-pound weight limit. Regardless of that, for the winner there’s a spot in the WBSS final later this year.
The Donaire-Young bout will precede the super lightweight bout between New Orleans native Regis Prograis and WBA title holder Kiryl Relikh, which also has substitutes available.
“This is what’s good about our system — it actually works,” WBSS spokesperson Peter Bakke said at Wednesday’s final pre-fight news conference. “We had this happen last year, too.
“It’s sad for Zolani, but it’s the chance of a lifetime for Young. He told us he’s ready.”
Young (17-1), a native of St. Louis, who was to have met Russian Nikolai Potapov in case there was no need for a substitute, was not scheduled to come to Lafayette until Thursday. But arrangements were made to get him to Louisiana on Wednesday night.
It’s the second time Young has been in a substitute match. He scored a unanimous decision against Wilner Soto in October in on a WBSS quarterfinal card in Orlando when Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Jason Maloney went off as scheduled.
Donaire (39-5), a nine-time world champion in four weight classes, said he knew nothing about Young, who is ranked No. 5 by the WBA except that he is a left-hander. But added he has learned in his long professional career to be prepared for anything.
“Things happen in life we just don’t expect,” he said. “You’ve just got to be ready for it.
“You train so much, so hard to get yourself confident you can win. Saturday, whoever it may be, I’m always going to be ready.”
Tete, who attended Wednesday’s news conference, had complained of a sore shoulder after arriving in Lafayette on Tuesday. He received treatment Tuesday night, but Wednesday decided he could not go Saturday.
“I am truly sad,” said Tete, who remains the IBF champion. “I have never pulled out of a fight before and I wanted to meet Nonito to prove who was the real world champion.
“I tried my best to get better, but I couldn’t.”
Local pride on the line
Kaylin Alfred (3-1-1) of Lafayette who will be meeting undefeated Jeremy Hill (6-0) of New Orleans in a four-round welterweight bout, has declared “This is my hometown,” as his motivation for the bout.
But there’s more than that at stake for Alfred, who upset 11-1 Rickey Edwards in Edwards’ hometown of Houston in his last bout.
Hill, who has two victories on the undercard of Prograis’ previous two bouts in New Orleans on his record, has been considered Louisiana’s best boxing prospect since his amateur days.
“This is a great opportunity for me,” Alfred said. “Everybody thought I was going to lose my last fight, and you see what happened.
“I’ve known Jeremy since we were amateurs, but somehow we never got in the ring together. And now he’s coming here to fight me.”
Hill, who has three knockouts in his six victories, acknowledged that Alfred is a dangerous opponent regardless of the venue.
“You always want to fight a credible opponent,” he said. “Kaylin ain’t no piece of baloney.”
Ticket sales slow
Despite this being the first time a world championship has been contested in Lafayette, only about 2,000 tickets had been sold as of Wednesday.
Fight officials pointed out that this is the weekend of the Festival International de Louisiane as part of the reason, but added that most of the floor seats were gone, leaving the $25 general admission seats as the most plentiful remaining.
“Those are the kind of seats that go to the walk-up crowd,” local event coordinator Kerry Daigle said. “You’re going to see a lot more buzz as we build towards the fight.”’