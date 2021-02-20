High school qualifier
WESTWEGO — The top 30 teams from the Feb. 13 Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation East qualifying tournament held from Bayou Segnette State Park with anglers, their schools/teams, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
Top 30: 1, Zach Henderson-Nick Ward, John Curtis High, 17.09 pounds. 2, Levi Thibodaux-Holden Delatte, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 15.1. 3, Casen Rogers-Trey Martinez, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 13.89. 4, Matthew Elliott-Nathan Ellis, Central High (5) 12.27. 5, Nicholas Tamberella-Caleb Benoit, Vandebilt Catholic, (5) 12.15.
6, Cade Walock-Brady Smith, Central High (5) 11.93. 7, Kelson Simon-Kyle Wilson, Riverside Rebels (5) 11.92. 8, Chance Shelby-Tyler Jordan, Live Oak High (5) 11.78. 9, Colten Davis-Christian Neff, Ascension Anglers (5) 11.54. 10, Hunter Hamilton-Noah Higgins, Parkview Baptist (5) 11.47.
11, Peyton Grizzaffi-Robert Blanchard, Morgan City High (5) 11.34. 12, Cullin Liner-Jahiem Taylor, Morgan City High (5) 10.69. 13, Kaleb Lail-Will Miller, Southside High (5) 10.57. 14, Mason Brown-Garrett Fontenot, Ascension Anglers (5) 10.24. 15, Cambre Webb-John Horne, Silliman (5) 10.04.
16, Ross Kliebert-Zane Zeringue, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 9.69. 17, Peyton Matherne-Stephen James, Walker High (5) 9.11. 18, Beau Landry-Gage Collins, West Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 9.0. 19, Tanner Meyer-Ross Miller, Notre Dame High (5) 8.93. 20, Devrin Harper-Jeremy Snyder, West St. John High (5) 8.87.
21, Trace Day-Jackson McKee, Denham Springs High (5) 8.69. 22, Peyton Waller-C.J. Gatlin, Ponchatoula High (3) 8.55.23, Jordan Sylvester-Mcvay Stockwell, East Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 8.54. 24, Trace Caufield-Mark Wilson, Fisher High (3) 8.31. 25, Devan Perkins-Hannah Robertson, Denham Springs High (5) 8.3.
26, Hayden Murphy-Connor Booty, Central High (5) 8.11. 27, Dawson Daigle-Leyton Breaux, Hahnville High (5) 7.99. 28, Luke Ferachi-Jace Martello, Walker High (5) 7.96. 29, Braden Pujol-Ty Milazzo, Assumption Mustangs Bass Club (3) 7.95. 30, Connor Hebert-Tyler Morris, West Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 7.81.
Big Bass: 1, Emma Simon-“Bug” Lemmler, Central High, 5.11 pounds. 2, Elliott-Ellis, Central High, 4.47. 3, Hudson Duplantis-John Naquin, Vandebilt Catholic, 4.33.
Junior Bassmasters
WESTWEGO — Top seven teams from the Feb. 13 State Junior Bassmasters East tournament held from Bayou Segnette State Park with anglers, their clubs, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
Top 7: 1, Jackson Rogers-Caden Sellers, SW Junior Bassmasters (5) 11.62 pounds. 2, Matthew Fontenot-Cole Billiot, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters (5) 7.35. 3, Cooper Blanchard-Mathew St. Germain, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters (3) 4.58.
4, Wayne St. Pierre III-Beaux Guidry, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters (2) 3.36. 5, Narhan Chiasson-Evan Breaux, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters (2) 3.09. 6, Cameron Burns-Nicholas England, Central La. Junior Bassmasters (2) 2.99. 7, Cole Breaux-Clay Ritchey, Lafourche Junior Bassmasters (1) 2.42.
Big Bass: 1, Rogers-Sellers, 3.28 pounds. 2, Breaux-Ritchey, 2.42. 3, Fontenot-Billiot, 1.98.
Bassmaster Elite
PALATKA, Fla. — Final top 10 from the four-day (Feb. 11-14) Bassmaster Elite Series first 2021 event held on the St. John’s River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and other Louisiana anglers in the 99-angler field. Only the top 50 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Bryan New, Belmont, North Carolina (20) 79 pounds, 7 ounces, $100,000. 2, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (20) 69-14, $35,000. 3, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 69-6, $30,000. 4, Patrick Walters, Summerville, South Carolina (20) 68-13, $25,000. 5, Mark Menendez, Paducah, Kentucky (20) 67-5, $20,000.
6, Hank Cherry Jr., Lincolnton, North Carolina (18) 66-5, $19,000. 7, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida (20) 66-2, $18,000. 8, Bryan Schmitt, Deale, Maryland (20) 64-8, $17,000. 9, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (20) 63-3, $16,000. 10, Gary Clouse, Winchester, Tennessee (14) 54-1, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 38, Darold Gleason, Many (15) 37-8, $10,000. 42, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (15) 35-4, $10,000. 53, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (7) 20-15, $2,500. 59, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 19-9, $2,500. 62, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 19-8, $2,500. 83, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (8) 13-6. 98, Brett Preuett, Monroe (2) 2-15.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Hudnall & Brandon Palaniuk, Rathdrum, Idaho, 9 pounds, 8 ounces, $500 each. Day 1, Hudnall, 9-8, $1,000; Day 2, Wes Logan, Springville, Alabama, 8-8, $1,000; Day 3, Palaniuk, 9-8, $1,000; Day 4, New, 5-14, $1,000.
Toyota Bonus Bucks: Cherry, $3,000; Prince, $2,000.