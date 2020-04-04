All state Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-The Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District canceled existing district campground reservations and will not accept new reservations.
CANCELED
APRIL 7—BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY 2.0: Louisiana Park, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 9—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs & April 18 tournament.
APRIL 13—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Broadmoor United Methodist Church, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 16—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, Metairie.
APRIL 16—ACADIANA FLY RODDERS PROGRAM: Pack & Paddle, Lafayette.
APRIL 16—KAYAKING 101: Wampold Park, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 25—STEP OUTSIDE DAY: Sherburne WMA.
APRIL 25—HUNTER EDUCATION VOLUNTEER INSTRUCTOR WORKSHOP: Camp Grant Walker.
APRIL 25—SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL/LOUISIANA CHAPTER BANQUET: Alexander Room, Metairie.
APRIL 26—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales.
Others: National Wild Turkey Federation events statewide.
POSTPONED
FRIDAY—FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: Storm Randall said these weekly events will be delayed until the coronavirus threat abates.
APRIL 18 & 25—WOMEN’S FISHING WORKSHOPS: Waddill Wildlife Education Center, Baton Rouge.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B lands through April 26; Area C lands through April 19.
Note: State Wildlife and Fisheries managers request visitors to state wildlife management areas to use the LDWF’s free WMA Check In/Check Out App (to Apple App or Google Play stores) “check in and check out electronically via smart devices or web portals.” Paper permits are available at the WMAs entrances kiosks. The app is available at the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmas-refuges-and-conservation-areas.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in state outside waters between Caillou Boca and Freshwater Bayou & closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com