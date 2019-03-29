Ask reigning WBC Diamond super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis how much he studies his opponents before his fights, and you’ll likely be surprised by his answer.

Then inquire how much he’s studied boxing history during his career, and you’ll certainly be shocked by his response.

“To be honest, not too much,” said Prograis when asked how much he knows about Kiryl Relikh, who is scheduled to fight in the World Boxing Super Series semifinals on Saturday, April 27 at the Cajundome.

“I never really study my opponents. That’s never been what I do. I’ve seen him fight before live, but as far as everybody else, I don’t know very much about him.”

Don’t get the impression, however, that Prograis is just some hot dog boxer who rests on his laurels and doesn’t possess the work ethic to engage in some serious studying.

In terms of his knowledge of boxing history, nothing could be farther from the truth.

“I’ve watched every Ali fight, every last one of them,” Prograis said. “All the way from his amateur fights all the way to his last night against Trevor Berbick … same thing with Roberto Duran, same thing with Sugar Ray Robinson, same thing with Sugar Ray Leonard … Harry Armstrong. I can go back to Joe Gans.

For the record, Gans is rated by some boxing historians as the greatest lightweight of all time. For the record, Gans died in 1910.

“And anything written on Mike Tyson, I’ve read it,” Prograis added. “I’m just a big boxing fan.”

So while money certainly has a whole bunch to do with Prograis agreeing to take part in the World Boxing Super Series, his historical intrigue also played a key role in his decision.

The winner of the boxing tournament wins the Muhammad Ali Trophy. Last summer, he witnessed Oleksandr Usyk getting awarded the Ali Trophy in Moscow.

“I just wanted that to be me,” Prograis said. “I couldn’t wait for that to be me. When Usyk won it, he won all the belts, undisputed world champion. It was a big old thing in Moscow with like 50,000 people there. I was just picturing me up there. We had just announced our pairings, so I just imagined that being me up there.”

His immense knowledge of Ali’s career somehow made the feeling so much more genuine.

“Ali is like a God in my eyes,” Prograis said. “Some people might disagree with me, but to me until this day, I still feel like he’s the best heavyweight champion ever. If you put any heavyweight in the ring with him in history, I still feel like he’ll come out on top.”

Much like Ali, early analysis of Prograis wasn’t entirely accurate.

“Before the draft, he was known for his speed,” Prograis said. “He didn’t get hit. He was too pretty. He didn’t get hit. After the draft he had to come back three years later, he was known for being tough. At first, they didn’t think he was that tough. He had a lot of critics, like Joe Louis. But then, they saw how tough he really was. I’m a big, big fan of Ali. That’s why it’s so special.”

In a way, his own ability to possess various skills is a big reason Prograis doesn’t spend much time studying his opponents.

“For me, I just have so many tools and so many skills,” Prograis said. “I can do so many different things. I just need to be me. Everybody knows I have heavy hands. I can hurt people easily, but I can also box people. In my last fight against Terry Flanagan. He was a former world champion and I just dismantled them, basically just with my jab, just boxing.

“Before that, people were saying I can only knock people out, I can’t go 12 rounds. Now they say he can go 12 rounds, he can box. Whatever I want to do, I can do it in the bring. I’ve got too many tools.”

Local boxing expert Deirdre Gogarty-Morrison said she’s grown to appreciate Prograis’ variety of skills.

“I was just want to say what an honor it is to have Regis Prograis fighting here,” she said. “When I first saw him, he reminded me of a throwback fighter. He could box and he could punch. I was looking at his record, Regis is 23 wins with 19 knockouts, which is an extremely high percentage. His opponent has 23 wins too with 19 knockouts, so he likes a challenge. It should be a great match. I can’t wait.”

Fight promoter Kerry Daigle refers to Prograis as (WBO welterweight champion) “Terence Crawford with power.”

Alex Dombroff, vice-president of DiBella Entertainment, said the two fighters have a common opponent in Julius Indongo and Prograis knocked him out once round sooner.

“So I’m not even sure Terence is worthy of being the same breathe as Regis,” Dombroff laughed.