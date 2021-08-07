MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 28 — NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
AUG. 29 — SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except for the double-rig line area in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. All state outside waters are open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
- All shooting ranges on the Sherburne WMA are closed for renovation/upgrades.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Aug. 12 lottery deadline for houseboat mooring sites on the Atchafalaya Delta WMA. Email Leslie Campbell: lpcampbell@wlf.la.gov.
- Drawdowns under way on Henderson Lake, and Black and Clear Lake (Natchitoches Parish).
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range on the Pearl River WMA will be closed Aug. 11 for renovation.
- Road construction beginning Aug. 16 will limit access from Don Bernard Road to the Spring Bayou Boat Ramp Road on Spring Bayou WMA (Avoyelles Parish).
- Drawdown (1.5 inches/day) on False River tentatively scheduled to begin Sept. 7 to reduce the impacts of sedimentation and improve sportfish habitat.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com