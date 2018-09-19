LSU football practice observations:
Starting left cornerback Kristian Fulton, who was among a large group of LSU players who were injured during Saturday’s huge road win over Auburn, was back at practice Wednesday.
Fulton wasn’t seen during the 25-minute media viewing window Tuesday, but was back on the practice fields Wednesday wearing a yellow, noncontact jersey and participated in individual drills while reporters were present.
That was the good news for No. 6 LSU, which hopes to have Fulton ready for Saturday night’s matchup with Louisiana Tech in Tiger Stadium.
The bad news was that starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles, who was back at practice Tuesday after being absent Monday, was again not on the practice field.
— In addition to Charles, backup quarterback Myles Brennan, right tackle Adrian Magee and wide receiver Racey McMath were not present for the outdoor workout.
Magee has not been spotted at practice since being injured in the first quarter of the season-opener on Sept. 2 against Miami.
Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Magee will miss his third consecutive game when Tech visits.
— Two other defensive starters who donned yellow noncontact jerseys on Tuesday — defensive end Glen Logan and outside linebacker Ray Thornton — were in purple jerseys and presumably able to take on a full workload.
Thornton was injured while covering the opening kickoff at Auburn on Saturday and was held out the rest of the game.
— Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss, who has missed the first three games with a lower leg injury, worked for the second day in a row Wednesday in individual drills.
Orgeron said Monday he’s hopeful Moss, a transfer from North Carolina State, will be able to make his LSU debut on Saturday because the Tigers are thin at the position.
— With Brennan out for an undisclosed reason, transfer quarterback Andre Sale took the second-team reps Wednesday behind starter Joe Burrow.
Advocate sportswriter Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.