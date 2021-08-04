After sweeping through two preliminary tournaments, the Lafayette Little League all-stars begin play in the Southwest Region in Waco, Texas, against Texas West at 8 p.m. Thursday.
The double-elimination tournament also includes teams from Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas East with the winner advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
"The Texas West team is out of Abilene," Lafayette coach Steven Menard said. "I was able to watch the semifinals and finals of their state tournament. There were two good programs going at it.
"Texas West, Texas East and Louisiana win the Southwest the most. We know it's going to be a tough draw. Texas West is good. They can swing the bat."
Texas West, which has a 10-1 record, is led by Dylan Regela, who hit .714 at the state tournament with three home runs.
Lafayette has proven adept at the plate, as well. The group has scored almost 12 runs per game, the highest average for any team in the Southwest Region.
First baseman/pitcher Nick Brown hit .625 at the state tournament. Ace pitcher and clean-up hitter Isaac Boudreaux batted .444, and leadoff hitter/catcher Sawyer Watkins hit .333 with five RBIs and a home run.
Lafayette's pitching staff has been equally effective. Boudreaux, Brown and Cole Schexnaider lead a staff that has thrown three shutouts and yielded less than two runs per game.
"We pitched well throughout the state tourney," Menard said. "If we can do that again, we'll be in a good spot. We have to hit the baseball, try to go deep in the count and minimize strikeouts."
Lafayette has had a significant layoff with its last game held on July 22.
"A two-week lull is tough," Menard said. "You try to stay sharp without getting burnt out. If we win this tournament, we're going straight to Williamsport. The teams have to be there two days after the region tournament so we've packed for three weeks."
The first two rounds of the Southwest Region will be televised on the Longhorn Network with subsequent games on ESPN2.
"The guys did their ESPN interviews last night on a Zoom call," Menard said. "The producer taped the introductions that will be shown on TV. It got the kids fired up. I wish they'd do it in person, but they're taking precautionary steps with COVID-19.
"In Waco, each team gets 250 passes, and everyone has been asked to wear masks. No outside public will be allowed. The teams and coaching staff will be in a hotel together that's sectioned off from anyone else, even the parents. The kids will be cooped up a lot in their pods, but we've tried to schedule some activities for them."