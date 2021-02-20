MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL REEF FISH ADVISORY PANEL MEETING: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (CST) via Webinar. Agenda: yellowtail snapper, gray triggerfish, greater amberjack, red grouper, vermilion snapper & commercial electronic logbooks. Includes public comment period. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
2021-2022 STATE HUNTING SEASONS PUBLIC MEETING: Via Zoom. 6:30 p.m. Present proposed hunting seasons through 2022-2023 & public comment. Zoom: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WvQJ-SlcSMasXEWC_gGQKw.
THURSDAY
BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee charged. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Through March 7, North & South zones. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 28—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
MARCH 4—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
MARCH 5—WOMEN’S FISHING 101 WORKSHOPS: Registration deadline. Basic fishing instruction for women 18 and older. Waddill Wildlife Education Center, North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. Dates: April 10, April 24, May 8 & May 22. COVID-19 safety guidelines. State fishing license required. Registration website: wlf.louisiana.gov then “fishing” & “women’s fishing workshops” pull-down tabs.
MARCH 6—TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel & commercial king mackerel gill-netting in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial hook-and-line for king mackerel, Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone will close at 12:01 a.m. local time, Feb. 22.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Pearl River WMA (St. Tammany Parish, gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range, Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge (Maurepas Swamp WMA), Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) open Thursdays-Sundays.
-Turtle excluder device mandatory webinars: For reimbursement funds. 9:30 a.m., Feb. 23 (Vietnamese) & 9:30 a.m. March 2, 9, 16 & 23. Website registration: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Skimmer_TED_Reimbursement_Program. Call Julia Lightner (504) 286-4041. Email: jlightner@wlf.la.gov.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com