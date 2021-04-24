MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
LOUISIANA OYSTER TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., Belle Chasse Auditorium, 8398 La. 23, Belle Chasse.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
SATURDAY
TRAP SHOOT: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Weather permitting. ATA-style trap field/portable traps/25 singles or 12 pairs per round. Only 7½ shot size or smaller. Fee $5/round (cash/correct change only). Call Doug Bowser (601) 341-8797. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 3-5—GULF COUNCIL SCIENTIFIC AND STATISTICAL COMMITTEES WEBINAR/MEETING: Agenda items include discussion of red snapper stock assessment “participant solicitation,” red grouper, royal red shrimp, grouper, tilefish, allocation guidelines & gray triggerfish. Includes public comment. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
MAY 6—WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. COVID-19 limits for attendees.
MAY 7–23rd BOY SCOUTS SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Morning & afternoon flights, Avondale Scout Reservation, La. 10, Clinton. 4-shooter teams. Fee $1,500/team (shot shells, crawfish lunch included). Sponsorships available. Benefits Istrouma Area Council. Call (225) 926-2697. Email: info@iacbsa.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: through May 1. Closed in Areas B & C.
SQUIRRELS: May 1-23, statewide, private lands only & limited days on some wildlife management areas (see Louisiana Hunting Pamphlet 2020-2021). Daily limit 3, possession limit 9. Closed on federal areas.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: State outside waters from Calliou Boca west to the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island is open. Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack (season will run May 1-31 in state/federal waters) & gag grouper; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31, 2021. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Tunica Hills WMA closed to the nonhunting public April 18, 24-25 for turkey season.
-Closures: Pearl River WMA (gate at Old U.S. 11 is locked), including Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range; Boyce Tower Road at Bayou Conway bridge on the Maurepas Swamp WMA; some areas in Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge; South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA; South Bayou Natchitoches Road (Bayou de Sot to Smith Bay) & Bayou Natchitoches bridge to Cas Cas Road on Grassy Lake WMA; and, Dobbs Bay, Blount, Lac-A-Sostien, Hogpen, Ross & Catfish Bayou roads on Richard Yancey WMA.
-All roads in the Dewey Wills WMA are open.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com