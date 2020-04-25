NOTICES
Events scheduled for May will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.
-With the exception of Elmer’s Island, all LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open, but public restrooms at those sites are closed and visitors must practice social distancing and cannot have groups larger than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp to use these sites and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.
CANCELED
APRIL 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge.
APRIL 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: Lakeshore Marina, New Orleans. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
MAY 1—CONSERVATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS BANQUET: Louisiana Wildlife Federation event, Baton Rouge.
MAY 1-2–BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Texas. Website: bassonthefly.org.
Others: National Wild Turkey Federation events statewide.
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B lands through April 26; Area C lands closed.
SQUIRRELS: May 2-24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish (through 12:01 a.m., May 2), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.
FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com