Events scheduled for May will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organization/organizers about the status of each event.

-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices are closed until further notice. For recreational, commercial, boating and all other licensing needs, go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov.

-With the exception of Elmer’s Island, all LDWF wildlife managements areas, refuges & shooting ranges are open, but public restrooms at those sites are closed and visitors must practice social distancing and cannot have groups larger than 10. You must have a valid state hunting, fishing or WMA stamp to use these sites and all visitors must use self-clearing permits.

CANCELED

APRIL 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Independence Park Library, Baton Rouge.

APRIL 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: Lakeshore Marina, New Orleans. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.

MAY 1—CONSERVATION ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS BANQUET: Louisiana Wildlife Federation event, Baton Rouge.

MAY 1-2–BASS ON THE FLY TOURNAMENT: Lake Fork Marina, Texas. Website: bassonthefly.org.

Others: National Wild Turkey Federation events statewide.

HUNTING SEASONS

TURKEY: Area A lands through May 3; Area B lands through April 26; Area C lands closed.

SQUIRRELS: May 2-24, private lands and selected state wildlife management areas. Closed on federal lands.

FISHING/SHRIMPING

OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish (through 12:01 a.m., May 2), lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath, Nassau & gag groupers in state/federal waters. Gag grouper closed in federal waters through May 31.

CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & greater amberjack seasons in state and federal waters & commercial king mackerel season.

FALL INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Closed in all state inside waters except Breton & Chandeleur sounds.

