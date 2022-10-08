Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s decision to set in motion a plan to dramatically alter speckled trout regulations should have come as no surprise.
That plan, if ratified in the coming months, will decrease the daily creel limit to 15 trout and to keep your catch the trout must measure at least 13½ inches long.
It’s a big move from the current 25-per-angler-per day and 12-inch minimum size limits, and, while there was no opposition to the decreased daily limit, folks lined up to oppose the increased size.
Even with the turnover of at least three of the seven chairs, there’s been little debate among commission members since the move was outlined by Department of Wildlife and Fisheries marine biologists and managers more than three years ago.
The only chink in the commission’s armor came when two members, Al Sunseri of New Orleans and Andrew Blanchard of Houma, abstained. The five approving the notice of intent were chairman Joe McPherson (Woodworth), Bill Hogan (Ruston), Keven Segrera (Abbeville), Brandon DeCuir (Baton Rouge) and Gene Reynolds (Dubberly).
The posting of the notice will allow for at least 60 days of continued public comment, followed by Legislative oversight in the State Senate and House Natural Resources committees before the commission’s final ratification probably at its Jan. 5 meeting in Baton Rouge.
It’s doubtful opponents to the move could gain enough support to move to a proposal offered by more than a dozen men in the room to keep the 12-inch size limit. But, they could.
To know the situation, it’s a consensus among biologists, recreational fishermen and the commission members that something needs to be done, and the 15-fish-a-day has been hammered out almost since the first day when the LDWF staff, headed by Jason Adriance, declared Louisiana’s speckled trout stock might not be able to rebound to numbers of years ago under the current regulations.
The term biologists use is “overfished” among others for the data they used to make the proposal.
While some, like Frank Bertrand of Gonzales, said the 13½-inch limit would limit a recreational fishermen the chance to take fish home for the table, others representing conservation groups said the new size limit would lead anglers to take more spawning-sized female trout from the population.
David Cresson, Coastal Conservation Association-Louisiana executive director, said discussions with four “independent” marine biologists left CCA decision-makers questioning the new size limits not only because of the increased pressure on larger egg-producing female trout, but the overall survival of caught fish measuring less than the new proposed limit.
Retired marine biologist Marty Bourgeois, who headed the agency’s Shrimp Study section, also called for a 12-inch size limit because of the increased mortality on discarded trout.
Chris Macaluso, the Marine Resources director for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, said the reduction in the daily creel limit “is warranted, but the expectations for recovery outpace reality. The 12-inch limit is a good compromise because the increased use of live bait (shrimp, cocahoe minnows and croaker) reduces survival, he said.
“And, to say the stock is overfished is a (fishery) management term,” he said. “A more accurate description is depleted, because there are more factors to this problem than fishermen taking fish from the water.”
Others in the public comment period said coastal land loss and an increase in predators contribute to the species' population decline.
The state biologists’ data, which involves the term “spawning potential ratio” (SPR), factors into the original proposal calling for reductions in take and an increased size limit.
It’s a long-held belief among fishery scientists that SPR needs to be at 20% for a species to sustain a healthy stock size. The state’s most recent data shows a 7% SPR.
Also noted in the data is that most 13½-inch female trout will have a chance to spawn during two spawning cycles, while most smaller fish will have spawned once.
Cresson said the decision also carries an economic component, notably the potential of losing numbers of anglers who will lose interest in making trips to the coast when they face the possibility of taking fewer, or no, fish home to their tables. The impact, he said, will be felt at marinas, with charterboat operations, tackle shops and in other businesses dependent on recreational anglers.
The LDWF has set a Dec. 30 deadline for public comment. Adriance is the contact. Send written comments to: Jason Adriance, Fisheries Division, Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898-9000. His email address is jadriance@wlf.la.gov.
Additional information on speckled trout can be found on the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/spotted-seatrout.
There’s more
Charterboat skipper Eric Newman weighed in on speckled trout, and more. He said declining trout numbers have led charterboat operations and recreational anglers to targeting other species, and said a next step will be to study the decline in redfish catches.
“Overall, leaving fish in the water is a good thing,” Newman said of the proposed trout limits, “but this department and the commission need to move to redfish.”
Pogeys, too
Nearly a month after an Omega Protein purse-seine vessel cut nets releasing an estimated 900,000 dead and dying menhaden near Holly Beach, the commission posted a notice requiring reporting any future events like this along with the possibility of penalties.
Wildlife and Fisheries staff said agents could not find the net, and the large net has not been recovered. The proposal passed during Thursday’s meeting requires menhaden fishing operators to notify the agency “within two hours of any release of menhaden,” after the incident was passed along to the LDWF’s Enforcement Division four days after the nets were cut.
Other provisions include:
- Prohibiting abandoning menhaden purse seine gear during the course of fishing operations or while on the water and establishing a 48-hour window to remove all gear before it is considered abandoned;
- Establishing marking requirements for gear to help recover nets and warn of a possible navigational hazards;
- Requiring “all reasonable attempts be made to retrieve menhaden and bycatch from the environment in the event of a release;”
- And, defining actions like these to be “considered a waste of a fishery resource subject to civil fine and restitution and abandonment of gear shall constitute a commercial littering violation.”
Further comments can be made to Adriance by noon Jan. 5.
Open & close
With nearly 40,000 pounds left in the state's recreational red snapper allotment, the season is open through Friday with a four-per-angler limit.
And, a reminder, the commercial/recreational closure on flounder begins Oct. 15.