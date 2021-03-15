Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs confirmed Monday that veteran offensive coordinator Mark Orlando, who held the same job at Southern, has resigned effective immediately.
Orlando was in the midst of his second season with the Tigers, who fell to 0-2 after a 17-10 loss to Prairie View A&M Saturday. Grambling had 315 yards total offense after getting 28 points and 422 yards in the opener at Jackson State.
"Coach Orlando did meet with me yesterday and felt like he needed to step away and focus on himself, his life and his career,” Fobbs said on Monday’s SWAC coach Zoom conference. “There’s nobody that has more respect for Coach Orlando than myself. He’s been a great offensive coordinator in this league for several years. He’s won several championships at other universities, and he’s a model citizen and a class act.
Orlando has coached at three other SWAC schools, including two stints at Southern. He joined Pete Richardson in Baton Rouge in 1993 and helped the Jaguars win four SWAC titles and four HBCU titles until he left for Texas Southern after the 2001 season. He returned to Southern from 2004-10 and has also coached at Prairie View, Tennessee State, Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M and Winston-Salem State.
“Sometimes a person wants to move on, and you have to give them the opportunity to do what they want to do,” Fobbs said. “We have to move on, get prepared and be ready to go. As far as what we’re doing offensively, there will be some things we’ll change and some things we’ll do differently. Then we’ll assess everything as we go forward and make sure we make the necessary changes for the future.”
Who’s who
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made his name in the NFL as a Hall of Fame Player, but there was a time when he suited up in Major League Baseball.
With the opening of baseball season approaching, the subject of Sanders’ two-sport status came up during Monday’s SWAC coaches zoom conference. Sanders was asked if he had it to do over would he choose baseball over football and his answer might have surprised some.
“I probably would lean toward baseball fulltime and football part time,” Sanders said. “The longevity of it. I like to be dominant of it, conquer it. That’s a chapter in my life I felt was unclosed. I was not dominant. I was a pretty decent baseball player but not dominant. That’s one thing in my life I look over my shoulder and say I could have done better.”
Sanders was also asked why there were so few Black players on today’s baseball rosters and he said that path starts in the home and gets pricey along the way.
“What happened to the Black fathers teaching the young Black children how to play?” he answered. “That starts in the home. You can’t start baseball as a teenager. Some of these kids are throwing 80 mph as young teenagers, 12-14.
“And the cost of baseball, is $2,500 to $3,500 to play in the select baseball leagues. Nobody has that in the inner city where I grew up at.
Sanders, whose has started 3-0, was also asked if his players remember him being a two-sport athlete.
“These kids barely remember me as a one-sport athlete,” he said. “Thank God for the internet.”
Rankings
Despite being idle last weekend, Southern University remained fifth in the latest Boxtorow HBCU media and coaches football polls released Monday. Alabama A&M (1-0) stayed in the top spot in the coaches poll and No. 2 in the media poll while was Jackson State (3-0) was No. 1 in the media poll and No. 2 by the coaches. Prairie View remained No. 3 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 4 in both polls.
SWAC Players of the week
Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Jackson, Prairie View A&M linebacker Storey Jackson and Mississippi Valley State punter Orlando Fernandez won the SWAC’s individual Player of the Week honors from last week’s games.
Baldwin caught six passes for a career-high 136 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers' 43-7 victory against Mississippi Valley State. Jackson had 17 tackles for the second consecutive game, a total that included two sacks and another tackle for loss, in a 17-10 victory against Grambling. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
Fernandez punted five times for a 43-yard average and had two downed inside the 20-yard line in the Delta Devils' loss to Jackson State. He also converted a fourth down on a fake punt.
This week
The league has a full schedule this week. In addition to Southern at Texas Southern at 7 p.m. Saturday, Alabama A&M is at Prairie View A&M, Jackson State at Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff is at Grambling. Mississippi Valley State is off.