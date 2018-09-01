Believe it or not, there are some folks among us who will not go coo-coo over the football season.
What? Not a Tigers, Saints, Jaguars, Ragin’ Cajuns, Lions fan in single or any combination thereof.
Yep. While tens of thousands among us are celebrating football’s kickoff, there are some among us whose season — red snapper season — ended the second Sunday in August.
For those among us who’d rather sweat catching fish than sweat out a hot Saturday afternoon September sun (with friends) at a parking-lot tailgate, there are fish to catch, and lots of them.
If the end of the red snapper season left you with a severe case of the blues, Rudy Valentiano has a cure, and a fishing plan of action for September.
Remember amberjack season will run through the rest of the month, and there are many other snapper species living in the Gulf of Mexico, and all we have to do is pray we don’t have to battle tropical weather systems.
Rudy and his fish-a-holic sons, Marcus and Eric, were in relatively shallow water at a rig in 135-foot depths and catching AJs and 30-pound cobia before the younger Valencianos decided to use the SCUBA tanks they’d brought along.
“They came up they said, ‘Dad, there are hundreds of vermillion snapper at 90 feet, just a cloud of them.’ So I put on a small hook and dropped a line down with some squid and it got hit immediately,” Rudy said. “(I) didn’t catch a limit because we didn’t want to.”
While the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council issued a notice of a possible in-season closure on vermilion snapper, the recreational limit on vermilions is 10 per angler per day in an overall 20-fish combination limit with lane snapper.
Rudy said he enjoys eating this smaller snapper and came home with “a few mangroves,” to put on his family’s table.
“(Vermilion snapper) are a little thicker with very small head, so the percentage of meat per pound is much better. And, a surprise, a couple of the mangroves we caught had roe in them. In late August! I thought they only spawned in the earlier spring and summer months.”
For the amberjack in the ice chest, Rudy said he’d come up with what he called “a great recipe” for smoking AJs. And we can only ask him to pass it along soon.
Lake Borgne
The latest is the trout bite is on in this expanse of water in the lower Pontchartrain Basin. Take note, and make sure you can hook up with live bait. Live shrimp is a historic staple for Borgne trout hunters.
The commission
Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Wildlife and Fisheries agenda is loaded. It’s set for state headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
After the August report on an advisory about hunters using deer urine as an attractant, this month’s chronic wasting disease item will focus on the LDWF’s plans to stay on top of CWD monitoring with a surveillance plan during the deer hunting season.
After the recent release of a downturn in duck-breeding numbers, waterfowl will be a hot topic, both from the state’s reaction to the breeding population survey and what’s labeled as the “Commission’s Response to Proposed Legislation in U.S. Congress Affecting Waterfowl Season and Limit Establishments.”
Also on the agenda are an update on feral hogs, an update from August’s Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting, and consideration of a notice to change rules on the take of mature and immature female blue crabs.
The website: Gotowebinar.com will stream audio and video coverage of the meeting.