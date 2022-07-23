Veterans Open
STEPHENSVILLE—Results from the annual Veterans Open bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing and sponsored by thr Westside Bassmasters Club. Listed are anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners. Ties broken by heaviest bass. (*-denotes military veteran):
TOP 20: 1, Jason Pourciau-Hunter David (5) 19.58 pounds. 2, Kenny Miller*-Malcolm Smith (5) 16.83. 3, Travis Boudin-Jeremy Harper (5) 15.9. 4, Kevin Medine-Chad Porto (5) 15.1. 5, Joey Decuir-Mark Sylvester (5) 14.07.
6, Joey Bourgeois*-Sully Laiche (5) 14.01. 7, Jacob Pourciau-Creed David (5) 13.29. 8, Dylan Delcambre-Trey Granier (5) 12.2. 9, Jason Bock-Tony Arceneaux (5) 12.2. 10, Timmy Wisdom Jr.-Durwin Wunstell (5) 12.0.
11, Blake Naquin-Charles Gloriso (5) 11.96. 12, Roger Hudnall-Steve Guillot (5) 11.68. 13, Jason Newchurch*-Justin Fabre* (5) 11.66. 14, David Bueche-Chris Williams (5) 11.64. 15, Rocky Roussel-Brad Guidry (5) 11.63.
16, Marvin Alleman-Gene David (5) 11.54. 17, Peyton Waller-Jim Waller (5) 11.48. 18, Dominic Thompson-Edward Dupuis (5) 11.32. 19, Austin Hebert*-Greg Hebert* (5) 11.25. 20, Braxton Resuebber-Austin Theriot (5) 11.21.
Jesuit High Rodeo
METAIRIE—Saturday’s final leaderboard from the two-day 27th-annual Jesuit High Family Fishing Rodeo with anglers and weight of their catches in pounds. Youth Division for 18-and-younger anglers:
ADULT DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Phil Smith, 4.6 pounds. 2, Dr. Bob Weiss, 3.55. 3, Ben Noveck, 2.5.
Redfish: 1, Steve Dwyer, 8.4. 2, Evan Ehrensing, 8.3. 3, Jared Lang, 8.15.
Red Snapper: 1, Joe Piacun, 15.9. 2, Piacun, 15.35. 3, Piacun, 9.2.
Sheepshead: 1, Msgr. Christopher Nalty, 5.85. 2, Jake Kuebel, 5.21. 3, Scott Becker, 5.2.
Black Drum: 1, Lamar Calloway, 3.9.
Flounder: 1, Hunter McFadden, 1.2. 2, Jake Kuebel, 1.11. 3, Jaret Lang, 1.0.
Bass: 1, Craig Davis, 1.7. 2, Evan Ehrensing, 1.55. 3, Hunter McFadden, 1.35.
Freshwater Catfish: 1, Jared Lang, 5.75. 2, Will Degenhart, .5.
YOUTH DIVISION
Speckled Trout: 1, Triston Alonso, 3.15. 2, James Breaux, 3.05. 3, Alonso, 2.8.
Redfish: 1, Vince Welty, 9.55. 2, Julia Trahant, 8.1. 3, Trahant, 8.05.
Sheepshead: 1, Triston Alonso, 7.3. 2, Brandon Burke, 6.2. 3, Harrison Gootee, 5.65.
Black Drum: 1, Patrick Dowd, 4.5. 2, Daniel Trahant, 4.35.
Flounder: 1, Hudson Puckett, 1.95. 2, Harrison Gootee, 1.55. 3, Henry Gootee, 1.25.
Bass: 1, Dylan Davis, 1.4. 2, Jack Hubbard, .65. 3, Rollins Leopold, .65.
Freshwater Catfish: 1, Caroline Abercrombie, 15.15. 2, Sam Noveck, 3.2. 3, Alex Degenhant, .75.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Five-Trout Stringer: Phil Smith, 13.1.
Biggest Fish: Jared Lang 41.8 (drum).
Father-Daughter: Nathan & Caroline Abercrombie.
Bassmaster Elite
CLAYTON, N.Y.–Final top 10 from the four-day Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite tournament held on the St. Lawrence River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and prize winnings. Also listed are Louisiana anglers, big-bass daily/overall winners & contingency money winners. Only the top 47 in the 90-angler field moved to the third round, and only the top 10 advanced to the final round. Also top 10 Angler of the Year standings (through 7 or 9 events) and other Louisiana anglers:
Top 10: 1, Jay Przekurat, Stevens Point, Wisconsin (20) 102 pounds, 9 ounces, $100,000. 2, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 100-5, $35,000. 3, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 98-15, $30,000. 4, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 98-6, $25,000. 5, Paul Mueller, Naugatuck, Connecticut (20) 98-5, $20,000.
6, Chris Johnston, Otonabee, Canada (20) 98-1, $19,000. 7, Shane LeHew, Catawba, North Carolina (20) 97-7, $18,000. 8, Greg Hackney, Gonzales (20) 94-3, $17,000. 9, Clark Wendlandt, Leander, Texas (20) 92-4, $16,000. 10, Bob Downey, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (20) 91-7, $15,000.
Other Louisiana anglers: 19, Derek Hudnall, Denham Springs (15) 68-14, $10,000. 33, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 64-12, $10,000. 67, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 38-6. 85, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 31-5.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Overall, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, $1,000. Day 1, Welcher, 6-12, $1,000. Day 2, Blaylock, 6-11, $1,000. Day 3, LeHew, 6-11, $1,000. Day 4, Johnston, 6-1, $1,000.
VMC Monster Bag: Johnston, 28-8, $2,000.
AOY Standings: 1, Brandon Palaniuk, 612 points. 2, David Mullins, 571. 3, John Cox, 561. 4, Brandon Lester, 546. 5, Drew Benton, 527. 6, Chris Zaldain, 513. 7, Chris Johnston, 502. 8, Matt Arey, 499. 9, Cory Johnston, 491. 10. Greg Hackney, 486. 32, Tyler Rivet, 425. 42, Caleb Sumrall, 395. 78 Darold Gleason, 287. 81, Derek Hudnall, 280.