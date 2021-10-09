MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
WEDNESDAY
OYSTER TASK FORCE SEED GROUNDS COMMITTEE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
DELTA WATERFOWL BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., L’Auberge Casino, Baton Rouge. Tickets/sponsorships. Call Jonathan Walker, (225) 810-3294/(225) 276-6380.
EAST ASCENSION CHAPTER/DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 6 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. Call Jordan Denoux (225) 573-0898. Email: jdenoux@yahoo.com
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
HUNTING SEASONS
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 15, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9, bucks only, then Oct. 16-Feb. 15. Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Either-sex take allowed except where noted.
DOVES: South Zone, Oct. 16-Nov. 28; North Zone, Through Nov. 14 (second splits).
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct. 16-Nov. 28, still-hunt only, State Deer Areas 3, 7 & 8; Oct. 16-Jan. 2, State Deer Area 10. still-hunt only.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 23-29, State Deer Area 2.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 21—S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Live Oak at Cedar Lodge, Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge. CCA Louisiana event to award prizes from summer-long fishing event. Website: ccalouisiana.com
OCT. 24—SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 7:30 a.m., squadding; 8 a.m. on the range, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Email Rick Mol: southlahighpower@hotmail.com
OCT. 25—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org
OCT. 27—FIREARM FRENZY: 5-9 p.m., Bowie Outfitters 8630 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. 25-gun Ducks Unlimited Tiger Chapter raffle. Website: dutigers.com
LDWF UPDATES
- Elmer’s Island, the dove fields on the Pointe aux Chenes WMA and all state parks in south-central and southeastern parishes closed for an indefinite period due to Hurricane Ida.
- All Sherburne WMA shooting ranges open, except closed Mondays to continue repairs.
- U.S. 90 boat launch on Middle River of the Pearl River system closed for repairs.
- The Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range (Pearl River WMA) closed for repairs.
- Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
- Drawdowns on False River and Henderson Lake under way to reduce the sediment impacts/improve sportfish habitat.
CANCELED
2021 WILD NIGHT: Annual October fundraiser for Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days with new 4-fish-per-day limit), greater amberjack, several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish & red grouper. Recreational/commercial take of blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com