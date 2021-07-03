TUESDAY
LOUISIANA FUR ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING: 1 p.m., Department of Wildlife and Fisheries field office, 200 Dulles Drive, Lafayette.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through September. COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT AND ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Sept. 6. CCA Louisiana saltwater rodeo with divisions & numerous categories. Must be CCA member. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JULY 12—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (Friday-through-Sunday seasons), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore waters closed except for the double-rig line area in Breton & Chandeleur sounds. All state outside waters are open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack & gray triggerfish; commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed in state & federal waters through Dec. 31. Take of blacktip sharks remains open.
LDWF UPDATES
-Daily free shuttles to and from the Elmer’s Island beaches toward Caminada Pass from the parking area off La. 1 operate from sunrise to sunset through Labor Day.
The Honey Island Shooting Range at the Pearl River WMA is open. Repairs delayed due to rains. Range will be closed later this summer under more favorable weather conditions.
Drawdowns scheduled to begin July 19 on Lake Bistineau (Webster, Bossier & Bienville parishes) and Iatt Lake (Grant Parish).
Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com