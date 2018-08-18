So, summer, the season, will be with us for another month, but, summer, the school vacation time, is over, and that pares family fishing time.
With fewer days to spend on the water, it’s time to explore the areas where you should be able to put a few fish in the box and on your tables.
Grand Isle: the latest from is speckled trout have turned on to live croaker. Live shrimp are still working, but are attracting smaller trout and redfish, and remember there’s a 12-inch minimum size on trout and 16 inches for reds. Either free-line or use Carolina Rigs with croakers. Find laughing gulls and you’ll find fish, but working structure like rock jetties, natural and artificial reefs and platforms have produced larger trout and redfish.
Pontchartrain: Trout up to 2 pounds in the marshes and along shorelines, large reds schooling along the South Shore, and croaker are taking live shrimp and a variety of soft plastics under corks or on jigheads worked through schools of fish or sent to the bottom. It appears fish are moving into the bigger lakes from the marshes.
Cocodrie & Four Point: Most trout and redfish are being found around reefs and structures with the beaches and inshore reefs being a good stopping point. Gold spoons are working on redfish in the larger bayous, and silver spoons, soft plastics and live bait are good for trout and reds along the beaches and platforms.
Verret & Atchafalaya basins: Panfish, sac-a-lait and catfish have found summer homes well off the banks of canals and bayous mostly because surface temperatures are in the mid-80s. Crickets and shiners are working on these species (for larger catfish, use crawfish tails or cut bream). Bass are working shallower water early in the morning. Use buzzbaits, frogs and your favorite topwater plug before the fish move to heavy grass or under hyacinth mats after the sun gets higher in the sky. That’s when slowly worked creature baits near run-outs or punchin’ mats works.
On the Pearl
Come Aug. 28, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will start moving in the heavy equipment needed to remove a logjam in the Pearl River downstream from Pool’s Bluff near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.
It means the boat launch at Pool’s Bluff and an area of the Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed from Aug. 28-Oct. 1.
The USFWS said the work should be done by early October, and the start of the hunting season.
The USFWS and state Wildlife and Fisheries filed notice the logjam blocks access to as much as 40,000 acres on the Bogue Chitto NWR and Mississippi’s Old River Wildlife Management Area, and hinders the movement of the protected Gulf sturgeon.
A Classic spot
Campbellsville U. senior Nick Ratliff earned his place to fish with the elites of bass fishing when he won a fish-off against West Virginia U. junior Nolan Minor in last week’s Carhartt Bassmaster College Series Classic Bracket tournament on Milford Lake in Kansas.
Ratliff came in with a 13-pound, 8-ounce catch to Minor’s 13-4 to grab a berth in the 2019 Bassmaster Classic, along with fully rigged Toyota Tundra, a Nitro Z20 bass boat and a $7,500 stipend.
Use lifejackets
The latest Coast Guard statistics show Louisiana in 10th place in boating fatalities for 2017, and, once again, showed the need to wear life jackets, because, across the nation, 84.5 percent of the deaths involving recreational boating-accident drownings showed victims were not wearing life jackets.