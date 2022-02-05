In the few days since chronic wasting disease has invaded Louisiana — it had to come someday — it’s time to talk to hunters about what to do with the game they’ve taken during the most recently concluded seasons.
And, there’s no better chef to turn to than Peter Sclafani — the Baton Rouge restaurateur who grew up in a family that prided itself on wonderful Italian fare along with making the bounty of our land to grace a dinner table.
So, taking what he’s learned from his family’s diverse heritage, several years ago Sclafani offered a recipe he said is versatile enough to serve duck and deer hunters — a cassoulet.
“It’s a classic dish from the south of France,” Sclafani said. “Each region has its own version of this dish, and the reason I’m using it is that it’s great for any kind of game.”
The recipe he offered first was for ducks, but he said venison fits the bill, too.
“My grandfather on my mom’s side used it with lamb, and it can be used with pork or chicken by families who don’t have wild game,” he said.
So, this week, he offers a Hunter’s Cassoulet, a one-pot dish that can be prepared as easily at a camp as it can be at home.
As a side note, Sclafani said preparation is easier when using canned beans. You can use navy beans, but it’ll taken longer to get from stove and oven to the table.
Ducks & geese
If you have birds to cook, then try frying. You do this just like turkeys. Inject the birds with your favorite injectable marinade, then let them sit in the fridge overnight. Then, season the outside, get the oil heated, and cook the birds.
Just know that the rule of thumb is three minutes per pound for frying turkeys, but it’s at least six minutes per pound for ducks and geese. That’s because these birds have smaller cavities than turkeys.
CWD
Wildlife and Fisheries’ Wildlife Division managers said a sample of a whitetail deer taken on private land in Tensas Parish is the first deer found with chronic wasting disease in our state.
The announcement said samples of “a hunter-harvested adult buck … was emaciated when harvested, thus a high-value sample for (CWD) surveillance.
The sample was sent to then Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, which forwarded the sample to National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa which confirmed a positive sample Friday.
Tensas Parish was the target for extensive sampling in recent years after CWD was found in a deer in nearby Issaquena County, Mississippi, then another extensive sampling effort in early 2021 after another CWD positive test showed up in Warren County, Mississippi.
“This is what we have feared,” LDWF secretary Jack Montoucet said. “We will count on the diligence of our hunters, property owners, deer processors and taxidermists in monitoring and helping to control the spread of CWD.”
If you have a deer you want sampled, then go to the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-testing.
For further questions, email LDWF veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour: Jlacour@wlf.la.gov
- As a result of the possible positive test, an emergency order passed Thursday by the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission ordering a ban on “feeding and carcass export on deer (taken) in Tensas, Franklin and Madison parishes,” effective Feb. 7.
Rainbows didn’t come
Wildlife and Fisheries’ Inland Fisheries Section folks were scheduled to stock Burbank Park ponds in Baton Rouge and 16 other community ponds with rainbow trout last week. Two winter storms put those Get Out and Fish Program plans on hold.
The hatchery supplying the rainbows took a heavy dose of winter earlier last week and was hit hard again Thursday and Friday. Frozen roads prevented the stocking.
Public comment
Wildlife and Fisheries is planning a public meeting on the Zoom platform for 6:30 p.m. March 2 to take public comment on the proposed 2022-23 resident game/migratory bird/waterfowl hunting seasons and general and wildlife management seasons, rules and regulations.
The LDWF advises using this website: wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6i2SomGIRq6oG-0Pu8HtEQ.
The full season’s proposals can be found on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/commission.
The final date for public comment in March 3 during thr Wildlife and Fisheries Commission’s monthly meeting in Baton Rouge, or you can submit comment by email to Tommy Tuma: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.