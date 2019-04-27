Regis Prograis is now the first New Orleans boxer to win a fully recognized world boxing championship since 1963 after dominating Kiryl Relikh Saturday night at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

Prograis won by TKO in the sixth round, the first loss of Relikh's career by stoppage, in the World Boxing Super Series Light welterweight semi-final fight to capture the WBA super lightweight title.

Prograis got off to a hot start knocking Relikh down with less than 10 seconds left in the first round with a strong left to the liver and never let up. Prograis snapped Relikh's head back continually all fight long with his left hand. He bloodied Relikh's nose as the second round closed and by the final round, Relikh's nose was busted open and blood covered his shorts.

Prograis' win makes him the first New Orleans boxer to hold a major world boxing championship since Willie Pastrano lost his live heavyweight crown in 1965.

"I told y'all," Prograis said after the win. "I am the (expletive) real deal."

Prograis also boasted of previous victories against Julius Indongo and Terry Flanagan, saying the other champions at 140 pounds have not fought the quality of opponents he has.

The win improves Prograis' overall record to 24-0, while Relikh falls to 23-3.

Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.