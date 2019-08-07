Ex-NFL stars to speak at youth conference Saturday
The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its inaugural Professional Athletic Leadership program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Road.
Among the scheduled speakers are: former LSU and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former UL, Redskins and Colts receiver Clarence Verdin, former Dolphins cornerback Lloyd Mumphord - all three Super Bowl champions. Former UL Olympic high jumper Hollis Conway will also speak.
The public is invited to attend the event, but it'll also be an opportunity for any area youth to sign up for fall football season. Free food and drinks will be provided bu Super 1 Foods on Willow Street. For more information on the event, call Connie Trent at 291-8362 or Bill Verret at 291-8368 or Danny Cook at 291-8380.
Adult flag football registration opens
The registration periods for the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football season runs through Friday, Aug. 30. The cost for a team is $400.
Check or money orders can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Girard Park office. For more information, call 291-8380 or 291-8368.
Youth football registration offered around parish
The annual Lafayette Parish youth football registration period has begun.
The Cajun Sports Association's walk-up registration is slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Comeaux Recreation Center.
The Southwest Athletics' registration is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Judice Park.
The Scott Area's registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 at the Scott Park Conference Room.
The Carencro Area Youth Sports registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at the CAYSI equipment room.
SLYSI's registration will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and against on Aug. 17 at Neyland Park.
Brown Park's registration is from 6 to 8 p.m. from Aug. 12 through 15 at Brown Park.