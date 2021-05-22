Junior's giant

Caleb Roblin used this monster bass, an 8.63 pounder, to win the Junior Southwest Bassmasters' monthly tournament last weekend from the public landing in Amelia. Competing in the 15-18 year-old age division, the Denham Springs angler set an all-time club record with this lunker, which was among the 116 bass released alive after fish were weighed. There were 17 five-bass limits among the 24 young anglers, and reports indicated most fish came from the Verret Basin and the Bayou Black areas.