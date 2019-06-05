THURSDAY
LOUISIANA WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Baton Rouge.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
22nd SWOLLFEST FISHING RODEO: Sand Dollar Marina, Grand Isle. Weigh-in 4:30-6:30 p.m. daily. Master Board in Offshore, Deep Drop, Inshore & Kayak divisions; Lagniappe Board in Women’s and Children’s divisions & six awards in Overall category, including “Swollest” fish. Benefits Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital & Louisiana Cancer Care Coalition. Website: swollfest.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat (two-angler boats; pay at store before launching). Weekly event through spring, summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
16th CUT OFF FISHING CLUB RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Open to public. Weigh-in 4-6 p.m. June 7, 1-4 p.m. June 8. Tickets $20 adults, $15 12 & younger, includes meals. Nine inshore/offshore categories in Adult Division, special “most spots redfish” category & three categories in Children’s Division. Gift-card & door prizes. Live auction. Benefits South Lafourche High School scholarships. Call Roy Dubois (985) 693-7184/(985) 258-5110. Website: cutofffishingclub.com.
SATURDAY
NBAA SOUTH LOUISIANA BASS MAFIA TOURNAMENT: Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Two-angler teams. Entry fee $100. Annual membership $40. Second in 8-tournament series. Email: Darren Anders: darrenanders309@gmail.com.
KISATCHIE FLY FISHERS SUMMER WORKSHOP: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., LDWF Woodworth Education Center, 665 Robinson Road, Woodworth. Fee free. Preregistration required. Website: kisatchiefly.org.
MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Joe Herring Room, Wildlife & Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne (225) 505-4997. Website: rsff.org.
ONGOING
STAR/CCA-LOUISIANA: Summer-long rodeo in several coastal & offshore species. Coastal division for speckled trout & specially tagged redfish category. CCA membership required. Website: ccastar.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 13—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Seminar Room, Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Age group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Thursday night followed 10 days later by tournaments, sites TBD. Call Jim Breaux (225) 262-0929/(225) 772-3026.
JUNE 13—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Road, Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
JUNE 14-15—BLUE JAY FISHING RODEO: Weigh-in 2-4 p.m., June 15, Jesuit High’s John Ryan Stadium, Metairie. Fishing opens 5 a.m. June 14. Tickets $45 adults, $30 18-and-younger. Fees for weigh-in food/drinks. 19-and-older & 18-and-younger divisions in Bass, Flounder, Sheepshead, Speckled Trout, Red Snapper, Drum & Redfish (16 to less than 27 inches, Drum/Redfish, 5-trout stringer, Heaviest Fish and Father-Daughter categories. Call Jeremy Ruther (504) 483-3813. Email: reuther@jesuitnola.org.
JUNE 18—LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack & Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper season in state & federal waters and all groupers except gag, goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish seasons state and federal waters. The amberjack season is scheduled to reopen Aug. 1.
SPRING INSHORE SHRIMP SEASON: Open in state inside waters, and state outside waters from northwest shore of Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com