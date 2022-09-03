While thousands of our outdoors brethren have, and will have, their eyes trained on the skies — dove season is open, and teal season opens Saturday — fishing continues to claim the heavier efforts.
In freshwater, the Atchafalaya Spillway is on a slow fall and reports continue about the number of small bass taking a wide variety of offerings with worms and creature baits topping the list.
In the Verret Basin, there's been an early bite on spinnerbaits, buzzbaits and vibrating jigs. Bass and sac-a-lait gather under shade in the shallows early before the sun chases them and the predators to deeper water.
Yet, it’s saltwater, shallow and deep, commanding headlines.
This Labor Day weekend is the last four-day private recreational red snapper season this year, and with August’s last snapper season and this four-day push, it looks like LA Creel will show very few pounds left in our state’s annual 809,315-pound allotment.
Through Aug. 21, LA Creel, state Wildlife and Fisheries’ acclaimed reef-fish survey, showed a haul of 669,553 pounds (83%) of that allocation.
The better news
If a new red snapper allocation is approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Louisiana’s private fishing sector could see an increase to 881,686 pounds in 2023.
This new number came from last week’s Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting in Texas wherein the council elected to decrease the “overfishing” limit (allowing for increased numbers of red snapper in the Gulf) and increase the “acceptable biological catch, annual catch limits and annual catch targets.”
Despite data showing recreational fishermen should have a larger share than the commercial sector, the council stayed with a 51% commercial share (up to 8,318,100 pounds) to 49% for the recreational sector (7,991,900 pounds).
It was apparent the council turned aside a federal fisheries election that would have decreased annual private red snapper allocations to Mississippi and Alabama. Both states allocations were increased.
The full report can be found on the council’s website: gulfcouncil.org. Find “latest news releases” and the Gulf Council meeting summary.
The news wasn’t as good for greater amberjack after reports included “both overfished and experiencing overfishing,” and continued study showed a greater recreational catch than previous estimates.
It means anglers can expect reduced season days and lower creel limits.
Standing tall
Wildlife and Fisheries’ Inland Fisheries Section appeared to be buoyed by the news that Bassmaster Magazine listed four Louisiana lakes in its annual “Top 100 Lakes” list.
It was the third straight year for Toledo Bend and Caney Lake to rate a spot — The Bend was the magazine’s top lake four years ago. Joining those two hot spots this year are Bussey Brake (Morehouse Parish) and Lake D’Arbonne near Farmerville.
Caney (Jackson Parish) jumped one spot to No. 4 from last year, and Toledo Bend ranked No. 5 in the ranking Central Division’s 25 lakes, where Bussey Brake’s run on lunker largemouths shot it to No. 15 after it was reopened to the public two years ago. D’Arbonne came in 24th in the Central Division.
Too bad these waterbodies require a road trip for south Louisiana anglers. But, it’s worth the trip.
There's more
During Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting, state fisheries biologists with the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury asked and were granted an emergency declaration to reduce the daily creel limits on several species during the impending drawdown on Spring Bayou.
Notably, the daily limit, but no size limit, on bass will be five with three for Striped and Hybrid Striped Bass, which will have a further restriction of no more than one over 30 inches; a limit of 25 on white bass with no size limit; and, a limit on white/black sac-a-lait with no size limit.
The posting also came with a reminder prohibiting recreational fishing after 10 a.m. during the upcoming September teal season, and to 2 p.m. during the 60-day waterfowl season.
Volunteers needed
The annual Elmer’s Island Beach Clean-up Day is set for Sept. 17. It’s a joint venture by Wildlife and Fisheries, the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program and Nicholls State University.
Volunteers will work the 2½ miles from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Elmer’s Island is off La. 1 just north of Grand Isle. Preregistration is required on the website: forms.gle/V7jzS3t53VQwYdfN9.
And you’re asked to “wear closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat” and bring a big bucket to collect debris.
On the fly
Loon Outdoors has set a 10:59 p.m. Sept. 9 deadline to enter its Summer Sunset Video Contest.
Sponsors want fly-fishing videos from this summer and promises “some great prizes.”
Submit videos via message to the @loonoutdoors Instagram account.