MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
WEDNESDAY
LA. FINFISH TASK FORCE MEETING: 10 a.m., state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, 2000 Quail Dr., Baton Rouge.
SATURDAY
NRA BASIC PISTOL/CONCEALED CARRY COURSE: 8:30 a.m., Southwest Mississippi Gun Club, McComb, Mississippi. Qualifies for Louisiana Concealed Carry Permit. Personal pistols/60 rounds ammo. Loaner .22 pistols available. Fee $65. Preregistration suggested. Email: douglasmbowser@yahoo.com
HUNTING SEASONS
GEESE/CONSERVATION: Through Dec. 17, East & West zones, first split, take limited to blue, snow and Ross' geese. No daily nor possession limits. Allowed are electronic calls & shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DOVES: South Zone, Dec. 18-Jan. 17. North Zone, Dec. 24-Jan. 22.
DUCKS, COOTS, MERGANSERS: West Zone, Dec. 18-Jan. 2, & East Zone, Dec. 18-Jan. 30, second splits.
GEESE: West Zone, Dec. 18-Jan. 2; East Zone, Dec. 5-Jan. 30, second splits, includes blue, snow & Ross', specklebellies & Canada species; take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
SNIPE: Dec. 18-Feb. 28, statewide, second split.
WOODCOCK: Dec. 18-Jan. 31, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 2, State Deer Areas 1, 3, 4, 7 & 8 with/without dogs & State Deer Area 10, still-hunt only.
RAILS/GALLINULES: Through Jan. 5, statewide.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 16, State Deer Area 2, with/without dogs.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15, State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10. Through Jan. 31, State Deer Areas 1, 2 & 4. Through Feb. 15, State Deer Areas 5, 6 & 9. Either-sex take allowed.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 23, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs & State Deer Areas 5 & 9, with/without dogs, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 12 & Dec. 18-19.
QUAIL/RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper (all days; 4-fish-per-day limit), several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: All state inshore & outside waters open.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational gray triggerfish, greater amberjack & red grouper. Recreational/commercial on lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
The Hope Canal Road/boat launch, Maurepas Swamp WMA closed.
A section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha, Thistlethwaite WMA closed due for bridge replacement.
Woodworth Shooting Range in Rapides Parish will be closed beginning Dec. 20 for renovation.
Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com