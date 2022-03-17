It might be hard to find a larger gathering this side of the LHSAA State Meet than Friday's Oil City Relays at Northside High.
That's fine with the Carencro Golden Bears, who have opened strong with wins in the Lancon Invitational and Ram Relays, as well as the Lafayette High Lady Lions, equally impressive thus far.
They will be joined by Northside, Comeaux, David Thibodaux, Barbe, Breaux Bridge, Southside, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Acadiana, St. Thomas Aquinas, Episcopal of Acadiana, Midland, Cecilia, Iowa, Eunice, Lafayette Christian, Menard and New Iberia Senior High.
Field events and the 4x800 relay will set the 20 schools in motion at 3:30 p.m.
Coach Gavin Peters' Bears are sparked by the swift brother tandem of Kohen Beavers (10.87 00, 22.50 200 last week) and Kalen Beavers, as well as middle distance veteran Bryce Campbell.
The Southside Sharks are starting to make strides behind Dylan Sonnier, last weeks winner of the long jump (21-9) and triple jump (43-3) and Connor Irvin in the 1600.
Each of the squad has talent to throw in the crowded mix in search of midseason momentum.
The Lady Lions just seem to keep re-loading with that in mind.
It all starts with Courtney Wiltz (15 second 100 hurdles, 48-second 300 hurdles, 17-10 long jump, 4x100 anchor), but it goes deeper.
"Ayden Breaux has really helped us our as a sophomore," Lafayette High coach Ron Baillargeon said. "She's gotten faster in the sprints. And Brashanna Charles is another sophomore for us."
LHS will also have shit put-discus ace Reese Grossie taking a break from softball to compete.
The meet will feature individual stars like Midland's Peyton Sievers against Angelle Dupuis of Teurings. inn the 3299.
For Lafayette Parish schools, it's a chance to fine tune for next week's Parish Meet. Others have their own momentum to build. Either way, it's a loaded day.