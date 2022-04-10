AUGUSTA, Ga. — It wasn’t the kind of triumph five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods has been used to making around Augusta National.
But simply finishing this year’s Masters tournament, Woods’ first serious competition after a life-altering car crash 15 months ago, was a triumph of a significant kind.
A triumph of determination and perseverance. That Woods shot a pair of 78s Saturday and Sunday to finish at 13-over par 301, all his worst scores at the Masters, seemed immaterial.
“It was an unbelievable feeling,” Woods said. “I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time to end up here and be able to play in all four rounds. Even a month ago, I didn't know if I could pull this off.
“I think it was a positive, and I've got some work to do and looking forward to it.”
Fellow Masters champion Bubba Watson said Woods competing here again is the biggest memory that he will take with him from this Masters.
“It's the inspiration of Tiger,” said Watson, who shot a 71 to finish at 7 over. “Forget score. I don't care. Watching him walk, gosh, I cry on a paper cut. For him to be able to walk and make the cut is pretty spectacular.”
Woods often made his way around Augusta National with a noticeable limp, favoring his right leg that was badly injured in that single-car wreck outside of Los Angeles in January 2021.
“The days I feel good are those easy days,” Woods said. “But there have been more tough days than easy days. I just have to work through it, and like golf, in order to get better, you just have to go out there and put in the time.”
When will Woods play again is now a matter of conjecture. He said he was not sure whether he will play in the next major, the PGA Championship next month at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but did say he plans on playing in July in the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.
Rory ties record
Rory McIlroy’s dramatic pitch in for birdie from the greenside bunker on 18 allowed him to shoot an 8 under 64. He becomes the eighth player to shoot a 64 on Masters Sunday, including former LSU All-American David Toms in 1998.
Here’s the list:
• Maurice Bembridge, 1974
• Hale Irwin, 1975
• Gary Player, 1978
• Greg Norman, 1988
• Toms, 1998
• Bo Van Pelt, 2012
• Jordan Spieth, 2018
• McIlroy, 2022
Hatton’s a looper
It wasn’t the best week for top-20 player Tyrell Hatton of England.
He talked of burying his putter. He said how Augusta National didn’t fit his eye and was critical of the course setup. And on the second hole, he was spotted carrying his own bag.
“Mick is really struggling with his knee,” Hatton said of caddie Michael Donaghy. “This is actually his last event for a while. He is going to go home and see a doctor and find out what the next step is for him.”
Future Masters
The Masters is always played the first full week in April. Here are the dates for the next three Masters tournaments:
• April 6-9, 2023
• April 11-14, 2024
• April 10-13, 2025