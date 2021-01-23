MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: Via Zoom. Website: rsff.org.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Final action items: Reef Fish Amendment 48/Red Drum Amendment 5; adjust state recreational red snapper catch limits; modify gray triggerfish catch limit; and, modify Gulf of Mexico lane snapper catch limits. Also updates on BP-Deepwater Horizon open ocean fish restoration. Public Q&A 4-5 p.m., Tuesday; Public comment 1:30-4 p.m., Wednesday. Schedule: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday (Reef Fish Committee); 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday (Reef Fish & full council session); 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday (full council). Website: gulfcouncil.org.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Area 2.
DOVES: Through Jan. 24, North Zone.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer areas 1, 4, still hunt only.
DUCKS/COASTAL & WEST ZONES: Through Jan. 24, second split.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer areas 5 & 9, bucks only, with/without dogs.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Through Jan. 24, State Deer Area 6, with/without dogs.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Jan. 25-31, State Deer Areas 1, 4, 5, 6, 9. Bucks only in Areas 5 & 9.
DUCKS/COASTAL ZONE: Jan. 30-31, special military veterans only weekend.
DUCKS/WEST ZONE: Jan. 30, special youth-only day; Jan. 31, special military veterans only day.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Through Jan. 31, second split.
WOODCOCK: Through Jan. 31, statewide.
GEESE: Through Jan. 31, North Zone; Through Feb. 7, South Zone. All species, except take of Canada geese prohibited in portions of Cameron & Vermilion parishes.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
CONSERVATION ORDER/GEESE: Feb. 1-March 7, North Zone; Feb. 8-March 7, South Zone. Limited taking blue, snow and Ross' geese only. No daily nor possession limits. Hunters allowed to use electronic calls and shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.
DUCKS/EAST ZONE: Feb. 6, special youth-only day; Feb. 7, special military veterans only day.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS/QUAIL/SNIPE: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
FEB. 4—BREC ARCHERY ACADEMY: 6-7:30 p.m., Womack Park, 6201 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. For children 8 and older. Fee charged. Also Feb. 11, 18, 25. Call BREC (225) 272-9200. Email: outdooradventure@brec.org.
FEB. 6—TRAPPER EDUCATION WORKSHOP: Day long, Wildlife & Fisheries office, 368 Century Link Drive, Monroe. No fee, preregistration required. Open to public. Demos, laws, regulations, skinning & other hands-on instruction. Dress appropriately. Email Tanya Sturman: tsturman@wlf.la.gov.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season closed in all waters except waters from the Intracoastal Waterway East Closure Sector Gate west to the waterway’s intersection with the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal and outside waters from Caillou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou Canal (closure in excepted areas begins at sunset Jan. 24) and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, greater amberjack, gag grouper & gray triggerfish & commercial king mackerel.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Several snapper species & all groupers except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with COVID-19 mandates. Public restrooms are closed.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Elmer’s Island, Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, & South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV Trail on the Russell Sage WMA, and Camp Bayou Road on the Dewey Wills WMA (open for ATVs only) are closed.
-Deer Park Lake public boat ramp closed for repairs.
-Beginning Thursday, Woodworth Shooting Range in the Alexander State Forest WMA (661 Robinson Bridge Road, Woodworth) will be open Thursdays through Sundays.
