GRAND RIVER — Age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs August tournament held from Jack Miller’s Landing. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Grayson Bronfils, Baton Rouge (5) 9.95 pounds. 2, Carson Granier, Brusly (5) 5.44. 3, Kaden LeBlanc, Plaquemine (3) 2.55. Big Bass: Bronfils, 2.98 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay, Brusly (3) 6.81. 2, Hayden Rau, Livingston (5) 6.33. 3, Hayden Corrent, Addis (4) 3.49. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.97.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Lane LeRay, Brusly (2) 3.09. 2, Grayson Canezaro, Rosedale (2) 2.56. 3, Blaine Canezaro, Rosedale (2) 2.03. Big Bass: LeRay, 1.9.
Adult Division: 1, Chad Corrent, Addis (5) 6.29. 2, Anthony Tapia, Bourg (5) 5.54. 3, Nicholas Sholty, Denham Springs (3) 3.75. Big Bass: Tapia, 2.08.