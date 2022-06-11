Have you bought your new fishing and/or hunting licenses yet?
Know your current licenses expire at the end of June, and, because our state Legislature (Act 356) passed a number of changes in the license structure, here’s the chance to avoid surprises when you get your new licenses.
The new licenses are on sale now, and Wildlife and Fisheries has set up a line on its website — www.louisiana.gov — under “Understanding Our New License Fee Changes.”
Roadside crabbers are among the major changes. You'll need a $5 Hook and Line license “for any individual fishing without a mechanical reel or crabbing with a string or set net.” Before this new law, this activity required no license.
LDWF’s rationale behind this move was laid out in the agency’s explanation: “Without a license requirement, it was difficult for the Office of Fisheries to determine how many people were participating in this fishery and the impact the harvest had on the crab population.”
Oh, and that’s going to change?
Folks with a saltwater fishing license can use that to catch crabs, but you have to buy a freshwater fishing license in order to have a saltwater license.
And, the saltwater license allows you to have 10 properly marked/tagged “recreational” crab traps, which is a departure from the decades-long regulation to have a separate crab trap license.
What’s more, if you take crabs from a LDWF wildlife management area, refuge or a conservation area, you need to buy a WMA Access Permit and hold a no-fee self-clearing permit.
Crabbers are still allowed a limit of 12 dozen crabs per day.
With that explained, here’s a brief outline of the other changes to the 2022-2023 (and beyond) license structure:
- Louisiana hunters and fishers now have 365-day licenses. It means all recreational licenses obtained after June 1 this year will be valid for 365 days from purchase date, and no longer will have a the July 1-June 30 period.
- The LDWF is offering automatic license renewal option for online license sales. Sportsmen will have to load payment information in the agency’s system and elect to have their license(s) renewed automatically.
- A wonderful addition is the $4 Disabled Veterans License that became available June 1. The $4 fee is waived through donations made to the program by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
- Hunters 17 and younger will need a license and the corresponding tags to “actively” hunt deer and turkeys. The new requirement extends to lottery hunts or trapping. A lifetime license also qualifies.
But, if the youngster is “spectating” and not actively hunting deer and/or turkeys, they do not need a license. This exemption applies to youngsters hunting all other game.
- The one thing this new law did was to remove the lengthy list of fishing activities requiring a license.
Now, the new basic recreational fishing license will cover “all legal means/gear” for catching freshwater species to include hoop nets, seines, slat traps, trammel nets, cast nets with a radius smaller than 8 feet, 6 inches, wire nets, pipes, buckets, drums, tires, cans, crawfish traps and crawfish nets.
- And, the new residential saltwater fishing licenses includes “all legal means/gear” for catching saltwater species like up to 10 crab traps, a 25-foot or less shrimp trawl and oyster tonging.
- For deer hunters, a consolidated license structure does away with the old big game license, and institutes a deer license — you still need a basic hunting license — and the new license includes archery and primitive weapons along with tags.
- Turkey hunters will not need basic, big game and state wild turkey licenses. The new order calls for turkey hunters to have a basic license and a turkey license with tags.
- You need a $20 annual (both residents and nonresidents) or a $5 per day license to get onto the 1.5 million acres in the WMA system for boating, hiking, birding and picking berries along with hunting and fishing.
It also extends to camping: Already in law (June 1) is a $7 per night WMA Camping Permit which is good for up to five adults camping together. You also need a WMA access permit. All funds generated from the permit fees will be dedicated to managing the WMAs. Youths 17 and under are not required to have a camping permit.
The new law commands these funds to be dedicated to WMA management.
An exemption allows no fees on WMAs for 17 and younger folks, along with Sportsman Paradise license and lifetime licenses holders.
Next week
The LDWF’s licensing section will be closed June 20-24 to walk-in service at state headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge. It’s because the section needs to handle “a backlog of mailed-in and e-mailed applications.”
Licenses can still be purchased online during this period at louisianaoutdoors.com.
Commercial fishermen, including charterboat operators, will be allowed to complete applications during this time and retain the application to serve as their license through June 27 until they can get the application filed.
For boat trailers
Beginning June 27 and several Mondays thereafter, workers from the state Motor Vehicles and Revenue departments will be at state headquarters to handle vessel and boat trailer registration and to pay any taxes that may be due.
And, remember
The check-off you can make when renewing your licenses for the statewide Hunters for the Hungry Program. And contribution helps defray the costs of getting venison and fish to the needy across our state.
Just last week, H4H collected 800 pounds of filleted fish at Venice and used shipped the fish to the New Orleans Mission through the Second Harvest Food Bank.
For more, email H4H director Julie Grunewald: julie@h4hla.org.