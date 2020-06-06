OPELOUSAS — It’s been an offseason of great worry and uncertainly for everyone in the horse racing industry.
So even for a highly accomplished veteran jockey like Gerard Melancon, Friday’s belated 2020 thoroughbred season opener at Evangeline Downs produced a few nerves.
“I’m getting a little anxiety, a little excited,” Melancon said just prior to the first race. “You never know what to expect.”
If there was any question if the two-month delay in the start of the season messed up Melancon’s preparation, Friday’s results put an abrupt end to those concerns.
Melancon rode four winners on the nine-race card, and his son Jansen rode one of the remaining winners.
Indeed, the delay didn’t derail the focus of the Melancon family.
“It (coronavirus shutdown) has been fine with me,” Melancon said. “We have a 10-acre farm, so I always find something to do. I’ve been working horses the last three weeks, so everything’s been going along pretty good.”
Perhaps even better than Melancon imagined.
After winning aboard Broadway Ice in the second race, Melancon rattled off three straight victories with Pops Legacy in the third and He’s a Climber in the fourth.
Then one race after his son Jansen rode Lil Bit of Justice to a win in the sixth, Gerard was back at it again with a win on Gotta Go in the seventh race.
Melancon’s four-win night for the 30th time in his illustrious career made things feel sort of normal on this unusual EvD opener in Opelousas with no fans allowed into the race track just yet.
Just prior to the first race, EvD general manager Carol Core greeted the pony riders with applause as they approached the paddock area prior to the first race.
Yes, everyone in the horse racing industry was excited to get the season under way. Only not everything was the same with no fans allowed.
Earlier Friday, officials at EvD and Louisiana Downs were told by state officials that fans would be allowed for the opening weekend of racing. Later Friday afternoon, word came that fans wouldn’t be allowed.
Hope remains for that policy to change as soon as the second week of EvD racing starting Wednesday.
“I think it’s important to have fans,” Melancon said. “I don’t think the fans are as big a part of it like a football fan is when the crowd can pump up the team on a big play. That’s the only difference, but we want the fans.”
As for the horses?
“I don’t think it’ll make a big difference for the horses,” Melancon said.
It certainly didn’t for the horses Melancon rode Friday night. Despite the uncertainty of the delay, it was obvious the veteran rider was ready.
“I stay in pretty good shape,” he said. “I have an exercise at home. It’s like riding a horse in the race, so I stay in pretty good shape.”
While many have gained weight during the lockdown, Melancon said he only put on two pounds.
The big first night was a welcomed relief after enduring the coronavirus shutdown.
“I was real worried about the business,” Melancon said. “We didn’t know how bad this virus was going to get. Everybody was concerned. Some people lost everything. It’s bad. I’m just hoping they find a cure for it, or whatever we need to get back to normal.
“Wash your hands better and everything else, and often.”
Even though the coronavirus chopped off 34 racing dates, it still figures to be a promising thoroughbred racing season.
Such highly regarded trainers are here for this meet, including Robertino Diodoro and Isai Gonzalez. Diodoro was the leading trainer at the Oaklawn meet that finished up a month ago in Arkansas.
Gonzalez was the leading trainer at Fonner Park with 38 wins in 184 starts in Nebraska.
Karl Broberg also returns as the reigning EvD trainer with 68 wins, 40 places and 30 shows in 216 starts last year, earning $911,175.
“I think everything’s going to be OK this season,” Melancon said. “I think things are going to pick up. I think things are going to start changing for the better. I think we’ll get back to normal very fast.”