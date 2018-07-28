What a re-VOLT-ing development state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement Division agents found on the Ouachita River early last week.
Acting on a complaint, agents staked out a spot on the river near Columbia in Caldwell Parish and watched Heath Rider, 43, and 26-year-old Dillon Patterson using something to shock fish last Wednesday, then found the two with catfish and two shocking “devices” in their boat.
After questioning, and acting on the original complaint, Rider admitted to using the “devices” with David Gregory, 41, last Monday night. All three live in Columbia.
The three were cited for illegally taking fish, taking fish without a fishing license, and Rider also was cited for operating an unregistered motorized vessel and violation of live-jacket regulations. Agents took the 14-foot boat, motor and shocking devices, and the 40 catfish caught during the two incidents, then donated the catfish to a local charity.
The three face fines up to $950 and 120 days in jail for each of the offenses in addition to fines and jail time for license and life-jacket violations.
Joe Macaluso