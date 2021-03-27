A helping hand

Beau Landry of Addis needed a helping hand to hold the five bass he caught to win the 15-18 age group last Sunday in the Junior Southwest Bassmasters tournament on Henderson Lake. After the past two weeks of rising water in this offshoot of the Atchafalaya Basin, the 31 young anglers had to learn how to fish flooded timber, and the overall catches showed there is tough fishing ahead for the next several weeks.