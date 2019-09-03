Eight individuals and three outstanding teams are now enshrined in the Louisiana USSSA Hall of Fame after ceremonies held here Saturday. More than 300 people attended the enshrinement ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton to pay tribute to the Class of 2019.
Pete Nicolosi and Louis Mechanical, two major rivals during the 1970s and early 1980s, were enshrined one after the other during the ceremony. Pete Nicolosi, of Lafayette, won eight state championships during its 10-year existence, representing Louisiana in multiple regional, national, and world tournaments. Baton Rouge-based Louis Mechanical was one of the earliest members of Louisiana USSSA, joining the association in 1967 and winning three district titles and a state major championship during its 13-year history.
Ton’s Drive-Inn, of Broussard, was also honored. The team, led by future Louisiana and LSU softball head coach Yvette Girouard, won a host of championships during its nearly 12-year history. Many of the players would go on to play for Girouard at what is now UL's Ragin' Cajuns. Girouard credits her parents, the team’s sponsors, for helping Ton’s become the powerhouse team it was.
“My entire career, I owe to my parents,” Girouard said. “My dad gave me the athletic genes, but my mom gave me all of my courage. It’s bittersweet that we don’t have them with us anymore. We don’t have our coach with us anymore. Those were special times in our lives.”
Three players were inducted as part of the Class of 2019.
Scott Wheat, of Prairieville, began playing in 1988 after receiving a phone call to fill in on a friend’s team. That one game blossomed into a 27-year career in which Wheat was one of the state’s most dominant pitchers. Wheat played on 16 state champion squads, two national champion teams, and three world champion teams.
Thurman Beavers, of Georgetown, began playing in the late 1960s, but he retired from the sport in his prime to attend to religious obligations. He returned to softball a few years later when he formed a church team, leading that crew to state championships in every classification from Class E to Class A. Beavers’ teams qualified for 10 world tournaments, finishing as high as second place in world title competition. Beavers is a three-time regional MVP, two-time first-team All-American, and one-time Class A World Series MVP.
Jerry Baker, of Marion, parlayed a stint playing collegiate baseball into a successful slow-pitch softball career. Baker, who hit .700 and blasted 1,947 home runs in 19 years on the diamond, says USSSA and its style of play allowed him to be as successful as he was.
Randy “Crip” Cormier, of Breaux Bridge, was inducted as a manager and a director. As a manager, he led his youth teams to 10 state championships. As a director, he helped grow youth softball in St. Martin Parish and hosted a World Series at Breaux Bridge’s Parc Hardy.
Arlie Walters, of Winnsboro, was inducted in the manager category. In 30 years as a coach, Walters led teams in classes from E to Conference USSSA, winning championships in each division. Walters’ teams have won numerous state championships, and one of his 35-and-older squads claimed a world championships.
Lane Pitre and Brandon Danos were inducted in the director category.
Pitre, of Baton Rouge, transitioned from playing slow-pitch to helping found and grow USSSA Baseball. In the 13 years since baseball became a USSSA-sanctioned sports, Pitre has watched USSSA Baseball evolve into a year ’round circuit. Pitre himself is partly responsible for that growth, as he continues to host tournaments across south Louisiana every year.
Danos, of Baton Rouge, made the move from coaching USSSA baseball teams to running tournaments in 2008. Since then, he has launched his own tournament company, 33 Sports, to host tournaments and help expand the USSSA brand across the Baton Rouge region. Danos, through 33 Sports, has raised nearly $50,000 for area charities, helping USSSA give back to the community.
Gabel St. Pierre, Sr., was the lone umpire inductee this year. St. Pierre, of New Orleans, is a former high school and college umpire who joined USSSA in 2005 to help his son during tournaments. St. Pierre found his niche officiating youth games—especially coach pitch contests. St. Pierre became known as the “dancing umpire” for his antics on the field. His enthusiasm and love for the game spread to the children who played on his fields, many of whom still refer to him as the “dancing ump” to this day.
“This means life to me,” St. Pierre said of his induction. “I did what I thought the kids wanted to do besides playing ball, to enjoy themselves. I enjoyed myself making the kids happy. That’s why when they play music between innings, I danced.”