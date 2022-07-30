The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same.
The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
Other agenda items include a presentation of the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year; consideration of changes to alligator licenses and fees; closures for the 2023 Derelict Crab Trap Removal Program; and, consideration of reductions in daily limits during a drawdown for Spring Bayou in Avoyelles Parish, changing swordfish and spearfish regulations, and changes in closures for taking sharks.
The meeting will have a live audio/video stream via Zoom.
Coming soon
Hunters take note. Dove seasons in the South and North zones are a month away, and teal season begins Sept. 10. If your shotgun needs attention, now is the time to get it to a gunsmith to beat the last-minute rush to those experts.
For archery hunters, the deer season begins Sept. 17 in four state deer hunting areas, and it’s time to get that gear in order, too.
And, it’s a good time to get to a shooting range so others won’t laugh at your misses.
Red snapper
Private offshore recreational fishermen crossed the halfway mark in taking Louisiana’s annual red snapper allocation when Wildlife and Fisheries reported the take through July 17 hit 425,732 pounds (53%) of our 809,315-pounds limit.
With the Grand Isle Tarpon and Terrebonne Sportsman’s League rodeos coming up in future reports, it appears there could be enough left in the annual quota to fish during September’s four-day Labor Day red snapper season.
Amberjack season
Opening day for the greater amberjack season has been pushed back from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1 by federal fisheries managers. The season is expected to run through Oct. 31.
S.T.A.R. catch
It took more than 50 days to happen, but, finally, Felton Dore, of Broussard, caught the first of 100 specially tagged redfish to win a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup in CCA’s Statewide Tournament and Anglers’ Rodeo — the S.T.A.R. It was the first in a 10-prize tagged-redfish category. Other prizes include an RV and boats. Dore caught the redfish on Rockefeller Refuge, and registered his tag at Pecan Island Food Store.
Free days
Now that the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge is part of the Southeast Louisiana National Refuges, Cat Island will no require an access fee effective Monday. The only demand is anyone fishing and/or hunting on the refuge is required to obtain, and sign, a no-fee annual Southeast Louisiana Refuges User Brochure & Regulations document, which will grant access to all refuges listed in the pamphlet.
Because brochures aren’t available yet, users are granted a “grace period.”
And, this week, to celebrate “Great American Outdoors Day,” the U.S. Department of the Interior is waiving entrance fees for Aug. 4 at all fee-collecting public lands. Fees for overnight camping, cabin rentals, group and special-area day-use will be collected.
Unforgettable
The past weeks have taken on a solemn note after the passing of longtime friends Bud Johnson, Jim Looney, Tony Latino, Jerry Westmoreland and Pegram Mire. There isn’t enough room in this section to honor these men.
Johnson's last job was overseeing the Andonie Museum at LSU, the preservation site for thousands of LSU sports memorabilia. He was LSU’s sports information director in the late 1960s and early 1970s and, along with Paul Manasseh (God rest his soul) was a mentor to more than 20 local, state and national sportswriters.
Looney's passion was catching fish, mostly sac-a-lait, but he enjoyed trips to the Gulf coast, too. He was a mentor to more fishermen than we’ll ever know, and took pride in his work with Donaldsonville’s Ducks Unlimited Chapter. And, man, could he catch fish.
Latino and Westmoteland were dyed-in-the-wool bass fishermen. Latino went after largemouths well into his 90s. Westmoreland seemed happiest chasing lunkers, too, and was the envy of lots of his pals for the 11-pounder he caught. He also reminded outdoors writers about their charge to be a watchdog for Louisiana sportsmen.
And, Mire loved to fish and hunt, and made sure his sons had the chances he had when he was growing up in Ascension Parish. In his years as a judge, Pegram was a stalwart in protecting the "little guy" for second chances, but tough on law-breakers.
To their families, heartfelt condolences. These men will be missed — mightily missed.