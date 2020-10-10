NOTICE: Previously scheduled events for October will not be posted and will be considered canceled unless advised by event organizers.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY
B.A.S.S. NATION CENTRAL REGIONAL: Cypress Bend Park, Toledo Bend, Many. Eight state qualifiers in Pro & CoAngler divisions to 18 spots on FridaY for Bassmaster Classic berth. Website: bassmaster.com.
THURSDAY
CCA LOUISIANA S.T.A.R. BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, Gonzales. Tickets $50. COVID limited admission. Call Rad Trascher (225) 952-9200/email: rad@ccalouisiana.com. Website: lastar20.givesmart.com.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
BASSMASTER ELITE SERIES: Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tennessee. Weigh-in website: bassmaster.com.
HUNTING SEASONS
Note: Either sex take allowed for deer hunters except where noted. Special licenses for archery season.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Oct. 15, bucks only; Oct. 16-Feb. 15. State Deer areas 5, 6 & 9.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Through Oct. 16, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/MODERN FIREARMS: Oct.17-Nov. 29, State Deer Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, still-hunt only.
DOVES: Through Nov. 15, North Zone; Oct. 17-Nov. 29, South Zone.
DEER/PRIMITIVE WEAPONS: Oct. 24-30, State Deer Area 2.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 15. State Deer areas 3, 7, 8 & 10.
DEER/ARCHERY: Through Jan. 31. State Deer areas 1, 2 & 4.
RABBITS/SQUIRRELS: Through Feb. 28, statewide, private lands.
AROUND THE CORNER
OCT. 19—RED STICK FLYFISHERS PROGRAM: 7 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge. Call Gary Elbourne, (225) 752-0073. Website: rsff.org.
OCT. 22-24—BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Alabama. Website: bassmaster.com.
OCT. 24—ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6 a.m. start, 3 p.m. rods down, 4 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds defray travel costs for Louisiana anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046 or Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332.
OCT. 26-29—GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Via Webinar. Website: gulfcouncil.org. Topics: BP/Deepwater Horizon oil-spill disaster open ocean fish restoration & annual report to Congress on illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. Committee/council meeting times & agendas posted on website: gulfcouncil.org. Public comment noon-2:30 p.m. (CDT) Oct. 28.
OCT. 30—CCA LOUISIANA SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC: Covey Rise Lodge, Husser. 4-shooter teams. Call Nolan Reynerson (225) 952-9200/email: nolan@ccalouisiana.com.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Alligator hunting season extended through Oct. 24 in East Zone & through Oct. 31 in West Zone.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge & Wolf Bay Campground (La. 112 in West Bay WMA, Allen Parish) closed. Hurricane Laura damage.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & commercial king mackerel.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season opened statewide.
