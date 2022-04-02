MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF COUNCIL SPRING MEETING: The Lodge at Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Webinar available). Public comment April 6, 2:30-5 p.m. Agenda website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, Morrison Parkway public landing, New Roads. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
FATHER-CHILD FUN CAMP: Woodworth Outdoor Education, Woodworth. Fathers with 10-13 year-old children. Preregistration required, limited space. Fee $50 ($25 additional child) includes meals, lodging & supplies (Bed linens/sleeping bags not provided). Call Theresa Cross (337) 491-2575, Ext. 3009.
SATURDAY
BATON ROUGE CHAPTER/ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELK FOUNDATION BANQUET: Livingston Parish North Park, 30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs Call Mike Bare (225) 573-8686. Email: mike_bare@thenewtrongroup.com
HUNTING SEASONS
TURKEY: Area A: Through May 1. Area B: Through April 24. Area C: Through April 17.
AROUND THE CORNER
APRIL 11—RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
APRIL 14—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
APRIL 17—EASTER
LDWF UPDATES
-Tunica Hills closed to the public April 3, April 9-10, April 16-17 & April 23-24 for turkey season.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge is open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
-Hunter Education classes. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
SHRIMP: Outside waters from Calliou Boca west to Mound Point (Marsh Island) opens at 6 a.m., April 4. All state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper, gag grouper, gray triggerfish & greater amberjack. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
