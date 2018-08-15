THURSDAY
CCA COMITE CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Starkey Gym, 10510 Joor Rd., Central. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
INITIAL DUCKS UNLIMITED-DENHAM SPRINGS CHAPTER MEETING: 6:30 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Discussion on Denham Springs Chapter start-up. Free DU membership & hat.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, La Express launch, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat. Weekly event through summer. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
79th LOUISIANA WILDLIFE FEDERATION CONVENTION: Registration, Mississippi River delta model tour Friday & 8:30 a.m. registration Saturday, Radisson Hotel, 2445 South Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge. Saturday’s agenda: 9 a.m. board meeting, noon luncheon with LDEQ secretary Chuck Brown, 2 p.m. general assembly & resolutions. Call Laura Gros (225) 344-6707, email: laura@lawildlifefed.org.
SATURDAY
ASCENSION AREA ANGLERS OPEN: 6:15 a.m., 3 p.m. weigh-in, Doiron’s Landing, Stephensville. Team bass tournament. $100 entry includes $500 big-bass prize. Proceeds to help defray travel costs for Louisiana’s three anglers qualified for B.A.S.S. Nation Nationals. No fishing south of U.S. 90. Raffles. Call David Cavell (225) 937-0046, Ryan Lavigne (225) 921-9332, or Caleb Sumrall (337) 380-2887.
DUCK DUCK GOOSE DAY: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 North Oak Hills Parkway, Baton Rouge. Waterfowl decoy carving, old & rare decoys featuring carvers south of New Orleans and from Shell Beach. Waterfowl ID trail, carving corner, ducklings, face painting. Door prizes. Food, drink available. Fee $2-$5. Call Nature Center (225) 757-8905. Website: brec.org/duckduck.
MONDAY-THURSDAY
GULF OF MEXICO FISHERY MANAGEMENT COUNCIL MEETING: Omni Corpus Christi, 900 North Shoreline Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas. Council committees, 8:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday & 8:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Full council, 10:45 a.m.-5 pm. Wednesday & 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday. Public testimony 1:30-5 p.m., Wednesday. Website: gulfcouncil.org.
TUESDAY
LAFAYETTE KAYAK FISHING CLUB MEETING: 6 p.m., Pack and Paddle, 601 E. Pinhook, Lafayette. Call (337) 232-5854. Website: lafayettekayakfishing.com.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA-Louisiana’s 24th annual summer-long S.T.A.R. event through Sept. 3. CCA membership required. Call CCA (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AROUND THE CORNER
AUG. 23—CCA SUGAR CHAPTER BANQUET: 5:30 p.m., Cade Community Center, 1688 Smede Hwy., St. Martinville. Call CCA (225) 952-9200.
AUG. 23—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Church Hall, 444 Metairie Rd., Metairie. Call Joe Bandera (504) 888-2149.
AUG. 24-25—RIDE-THE-BULL 9 EXTREME KAYAK FISHING RODEO: Bridge Side & Wakeside marinas, Grand Isle. Aug. 24, 3-7 p.m. registration; 5-8 p.m. Carmadelle's shrimp dinner & 7 p.m. captains' meeting. Aug. 25, 6 a.m. registration at Bridge Side, 7 a.m. safety briefing, 7:30 a.m. fishing begins, 2 p.m. scales close. Fishing for redfish in Caminada Pass. Fee $85. Limited to kayak and paddlecraft. Team and Individual divisions. Cash prizes & special prizes for heaviest redfish caught by a woman and a youth angler and heaviest redfish taken on fly tackle. Call CCA Louisiana (225) 952-9200. Website: ccalouisiana.com.
AUG. 26— SOUTH LOUISIANA HIGHPOWER CLUB MATCH: 8:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Range, 9300 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. NRA match rifle or service rifle, 200-yard/50-rounds match course. Fee $12 members, $15 nonmembers, $5 juniors. $15 annual club & Civilian Marksmanship Program membership (allows purchases from CMP). Call George Serrett (225) 389-6118. Email: SouthLAHighPower@hotmail.com.
AUG. 27—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY-TYING SESSION: 7 p.m., Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs. Call Sydney Dobson (225) 892-1613. Website: rsff.org.
AUG. 28—FLY TYING AT BASS PRO: 6 p.m., Conference Room, Pro Bass Shops, Denham Springs. Bring tools, materials provided. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
AUG. 28—FLY TYING AT BASS PRO SHOPS: 6 p.m., White River Fly Shop, Bass Pro, Denham Springs. Call Ron Brooks (225) 271-3100.
AUG. 30—NEW ORLEANS FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Lakeshore Marina, 7840 Lakeshore Drive, New Orleans. Call Jack Crais (504) 259-2329. Website: neworleansflyfishers.com.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN SEASONS: Recreational greater amberjack and gray triggerfish (triggerfish closes 12:01 a.m., Friday, Aug. 17) & all groupers except goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper season state and federal waters. Commercial king mackerel & gray triggerfish, and commercial season on large coastal shares closed in state and federal waters.
SHRIMP: Fall inshore season open in inside waters from Louisiana-Mississippi line west to to west shore of Freshwater Bayou, All other state inshore waters closed except for open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds and state outside. The remainder of the state’s inside waters will open at 6 a.m., Aug. 27. Map website: wlf.louisiana.gov/fishing/shrimp-seasons.
