One year after reaching the Texas Collegiate League championship, the Acadiana Cane Cutters are attempting to take the next step and win a title under first-year coach Ricky VanAsselberg.
And while the Cane Cutters are off to a slow start, having dropped their first three games, there's no reason to be concerned just yet.
All three of the losses, including a 3-2 setback at the hands of the Brazos Valley Bombers in Friday's home opener, were one-run decisions, and the competition in the first two series has been fierce.
Last year, the Cane Cutters defeated Brazos Valley in the playoffs to advance to the finals against Victoria, which also happened to be their first opponent this summer.
VanAsselberg is also waiting on the arrival of several players who are currently competing for their college teams in the NCAA Tournament.
"We probably have 10-to-12 guys left who are still playing," VanAsselberg said. "We have a couple of good infielders who are still playing, an outfielder, and three or four pitchers who are coming. Once we get our full squad here, we're going to be tough.
"Right now we're just taking our beatings. We've been in every game we've played, even though we haven't played that well. We could easily be 3-0, but like I always say, 'It's not how you start but how you finish.'"
A trio of Cane Cutter pitchers combined to strike out 10 on Friday but walks have been an issue for the staff.
"We played a lot better," VanAsselberg said. "We didn't have as many walks as we've been having. Once our pitchers start cutting their walks down and we start swinging the bat better, I think we'll be fine.
"Every one of our pitchers has good stuff. They just have to find it. Tonight, we had a good outing by our starter, but these guys are all on pitch counts. That forces you to rely on the bullpen every game."
UL outfielder Tremaine Spears is one of the team's star players.
"The main thing Tremaine brings to our team is leadership," VanAsselberg said. "He's an older guy who will be a senior next season at UL. They're lucky to have him and we're lucky to have him.
"He's a good guy - hustles, plays hard, and he actually cares about the game. He takes every at-bat personally."
Spears had a hit, a stolen base and scored a run Friday. He's also made a brilliant diving catch in right field to rob the Bombers of extra bases.
Tyler Thibodeaux (Northwestern State), a Breaux Bridge product, is the starting catcher.
"Thibodeaux is a tough kid," VanAsselberg said. "We've been working a lot the last three games on game-calling. He seems to learn a lot really fast. He picks up on things, has a good arm, and good footwork behind the plate,
"He's going to be a really good catcher. He knows when to go the mound and talk to the pitcher, and when not to. He takes charge back there, and that's a big part of being a catcher."
Former Vermilion Catholic star Gage Trahan (LSU-E) is a pitcher to watch.
"He really pounds the strike zone," Van Asselberg said of Trahan, who is 5-1 in his college career with 46 strikeouts in 33 innings.
"He has three pitches that he commands really well."