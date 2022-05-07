MONDAY
RED STICK FLY FISHERS MEETING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
GULF COUNCIL COMMITTEES MEETINGS: 8-4 p.m, daily, Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council office, Suite 200, 4107 West Spruce Street, Tampa, Florida. Major items: shrimp permits, greater amberjack & goliath grouper. Webinar available. Website: gulfcouncil.org
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
LA. SPORTING CLAYS CHAMPIONSHIP: Covey Rise, Husser. 100 clays prelim, 100 clays Super Sport, 100 clays 5-Stand, American Field Sporting Clays & 50 clays Sub-Gauges. Call (985) 747-0310.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 29, statewide, private lands & limited dates on selected wildlife management area.
AROUND THE CORNER
MAY 23—RED STICK FLY FISHERS FLY TYING: 7 p.m., Room 204, Adult Education Building, Broadmoor Methodist, 10230 Mollylea, Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Gray triggerfish, greater amberjack; Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath, gag & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Opens 6 a.m., May 9, spring inshore season from South Pass of the Mississippi River west to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal. Outside waters/Calliou Boca west to Freshwater Bayou Canal open. All other state inshore waters closed except waters open at double-rig in Breton/Chandeleur sounds.
CLOSED SEASONS: Recreational red snapper & gag grouper. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-Enforcement Division Cadet Academy Class: May 22, application deadline for October class. Civil Service exam required. LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/become-an-agent
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge & Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish) open.
-Closed: Roads & trails (Richard Yancey WMA), Wax Lake Outlet campground (Atchafalaya Delta WMA); fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA; three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); the Hope Canal Road/boat launch (Maurepas Swamp WMA); a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha (Thistlethwaite WMA); Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish); and, the Woodworth Shooting Range (Rapides Parish).
