MONDAY
MEMORIAL DAY
THURSDAY
WILDLIFE & FISHERIES COMMISSION MEETING: 9:30 a.m., Joe Herring Room, state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, Quail Drive, Baton Rouge.
FRIDAY
FRIDAY NIGHT COOKIE JAR BASS SERIES: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event through Sept. 9. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI RODEO: Moran’s Marina, Fourchon. Weigh-in 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Voluntary day of service Friday to help Hurricane Ida victims. Launch party, 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Website: catholichigh.org/alumni
BROTHER MARTIN FISHING RODEO: 3-5 p.m. weigh-in Saturday, Brother Martin High campus, Elysian Fields Avenue, New Orleans. Call Advancement Office (504) 284-6700. Email: alumni@brothermartin.com. Website: brothermartin.com/alumni/alumni-events/fishing-rodeo
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: CCA summer-long fishing contest through Sept. 5. Website: ccalouisiana.com
HUNTING SEASONS
SQUIRRELS: Through May 29, statewide, private lands only.
AROUND THE CORNER
JUNE 9—JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church gym, Denham Springs. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
JUNE 10-12—SPRING SALTWATER FLY FISHING: Red Stick Fly Fishers event. Call Randy Leonpacher (225) 769-1895. Email: RMLeonpacr@bellsouth.net
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper, gray triggerfish (through May 31), greater amberjack (through May 31); Lane, blackfin, queen and silk snappers & wenchmen among other snapper species & all groupers, including red grouper, except closed for goliath, gag & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters.
SHRIMP: Inshore open in all Louisiana waters until further notice.
CLOSED SEASONS: Gag grouper. Commercial king mackerel (hook & line; gill-netting) in Gulf of Mexico Southern Zone. Commercial take of large coastal sharks (large coastal and hammerhead groups) closed.
LDWF UPDATES
-A drawdown on Saline Lake (Natchitoches/Winn parishes) set to begin June 1 to control giant salvinia and fish habitat improvement.
-Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge open.
-June 30 application deadline for alligator lottery harvests Aug. 31-Nov. 5 on 21 WMAs. Website: louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. $10 fees. Email: LAalligatorprogram@wlf.la.gov
-Closed: Sonny Gilbert WMA south entrance; roads & trails on Richard Yancey WMA; Atchafalaya Delta WMA Wax Lake Outlet campground; Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers & boat launch next to Island Road water control structure & at northeast corner Wonder Lake (three other Island Road piers & boat launch remain open); Maurepas Swamp WMA Hope Canal Road/boat launch; Thistlethwaite WMA a section of East Road over Bayou Wauksha; and, Deer Park oxbow launch (Concordia Parish).
Email: jmacaluso@theadvocate.com