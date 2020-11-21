Junior Southwest Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER — Nov. 14 age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Belle River public landing Atchafalaya Basin) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses 5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Hanson Chaney, Walker (5) 10.87 pounds.2, Brentyn Wheat, Springfield (4) 7.0. 3, Peyton Matherne, Walker (4) 6.64. Big Bass: Wheat, 3.69 pounds.
11-14 yr. Age Group: 1, Adelyn Parr, St. Francisville (5) 7.16. 2, Destin Morales, French Settlement (5) 6.56. 3, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (4) 5.77. Big Bass: Robertson, 3.06.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 8.08. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 7.5. 3, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 7.0. Big Bass: Noah Roblin, Denham Springs, 3.43.
Adult Division: 1, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 13.44. 2, John Chaney, Walker (5) 11.45. 3, Damein Clements, Lafayette (5) 9.26. Big Bass: Bergeron, 3.21.
Abu Garcia College
BROOKELAND, Texas — Top five teams from the Nov. 15, Abu Garcia College bass tournament held on Sam Rayburn reservoir with anglers, their schools, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds and ounces. Also other Louisiana teams finishing among the top 50 in the 105-team event:
Top 10: 1, Cooper Thor-Cody Barchenger, Stephen F. Austin (5), 19 pounds, 7 ounces. 2, Maguire Parker-Kyle McAllen, Northwestern State (5) 18-3. 3, Jack Thomas-Connor Turner, LSU (5) 18-0. 4, Heath Pinell-Bryan Bergeron, LSU (5) 16-12. 5, Frederick Arenas-Brady Gaines, Texas A&M-Commerce (5) 15-10.
Other Louisiana teams: 13, Braxton Resweber-Peyton Briggs, UL-Lafayette (5) 13-2. 18, Samuel Antee-Ben South, Louisiana College (5) 12-5. 22, Blakely Young-Kenneth Cheramie, LSU-Shreveport (5) 12-1. 28, Brayden Nichols-Trenton Contario, LSU-Shreveport (5) 11-1. 31, George Glass-Jonathon Freeman, McNeese State (5) 10-12.
34, John Higginbotham-Andrew Harp, Louisiana Tech (5) 10-7. 37, Gage Ulrich-Hunter Greer, Northwestern State (5) 10-4. 39, Matthew Nesbit-Tripp Bowman, LSU-Shreveport (5) 10-1. 45, Brandon Comeaux-Matthew Kahrs, McNeese State (5) 9-2. 47, Connor Nimrod-Morgan Jalaldin, UL-Monroe (5) 8-15. 49, Jeremy Severic-Tyler Tamburo, LSU-Shreveport (5) 8-12.