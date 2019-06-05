Editor's note: This is the ninth in a series of stories on the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are Saturday night in Natchitoches.

When Marie Gagnard showed up at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York City to officiate her first U.S. Open in 1984, she was feeling lucky to be there.

Yet, any self-esteem she had about being there took a quick hit.

“The chairman of officials, a grumpy sort, looked at me and my credentials and barked, ‘Where have you worked?’ I told him, ‘I haven’t.’ He said, ‘You better be damned good!’ ”

She was — and still is, 35 years later, as one of the longest running officials at the prestigious event.

Fewer than 10 officials who are still current, she guesses, have worked longer at the Open than she has. In 2010, as a line judge during the U.S. Open women’s final, Gagnard became the first Louisiana official to work a Grand Slam final.

That highlight in her officiating career was among the reasons she is being inducted Saturday night into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2019 Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award.

“That they took me (in ’84) was amazing,” Gagnard said.

She can thank Robert Cavanaugh for making her debut at the Open that year. It was the weight of a recommendation by Cavanaugh, then the district chairman of tennis officials in Louisiana, that delivered Marie to America’s tennis mecca at Flushing Meadows.

Cavanaugh, a former chancellor at LSU Alexandria where Marie played tennis for two years, was familiar with Gagnard’s officiating skill.

Two years earlier, she had worked an exhibition match at LSU between Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, the top two ranked men’s players in the world.

“The exhibition match at LSU between Borg and Connors was her professional debut,” said Cavanaugh, who had been serving as a ref for LSU’s home team matches at that time. “When they got ready to do the exhibition, they asked me if I could provide some (volunteer) officials.”

Cavanaugh said he could, and he called Marie and some other tennis types from the Alexandria-Pineville area, asking them to volunteer.

“Marie jumped in with both feet and did a bang-up job,” said Cavanaugh.

It might have been just an exhibition but was “still the best tennis you’ll ever see,” he said.

That first experience as an official for Gagnard was intoxicating.

“After that, I said, ‘I want more of this. Where do I sign?’ ” she said.

+4 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame: SU's Roger Cador did it his way, the right way, for Jaguars baseball Note: This is the third in a series of stories on the 2019 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 8 in …

After college, she wanted to stay attached to the sport. So Gagnard got into officiating.

She would go on to become the first Louisiana native to reach the professional umpiring level in tennis and her trail-blazing efforts and longstanding accomplishments are topped by working the U.S. Open 29 times since 1984 — including the last 26 years.

A former teacher for more than two decades at the elementary, high school and college levels in Acadiana and Central Louisiana, Gagnard rose to the top level of tennis officiating.

To do so, she had to beat thyroid cancer twice with the most recent coming shortly before her induction into the Louisiana College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000.

One of her best experiences on the courts came at the 2012 U.S. Open, where she called both the men’s and women’s final.

In the men’s final, a memorable duel between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, which was won by Murray, tied the longest U.S. Open men’s final in history at 4 hours, 54 minutes.

In the women’s final, Serena Williams rallied to win her fourth Open singles title by defeating Victoria Azarenka even though Azarenka was leading 5-3 and serving for the match in the third set.

Gagnard, 60, has seen and been a part of major professional tennis for decades, and she’s not ready to give it up.

“Every day that the bus drops us off at the front gate and we walk to where we’re going to go,” she said, “it feels like I’m doing a happy dance. When that feeling leaves me, I won’t go anymore.”