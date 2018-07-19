HOUSTON — Arriving at the interview room a little early for the start of Southland Conference media day paid off for Tim Rebowe on Thursday.

As the event’s leadoff coach, going after SLC commissioner Tim Burnett’s opening remarks, Rebowe was caught off guard when the preseason poll was revealed one-by-one from the bottom of the 11-team league to the top.

Nine schools were revealed, leaving just Rebowe’s Nicholls team and perennial Southland and FCS powerhouse Sam Houston State.

Rebowe may have been the only person in the room who was surprised when the Colonels landed in the second spot, one notch ahead of reigning SLC champion Central Arkansas and a step behind Sam Houston.

“It came as a total shock,” he said later. “As a coach, you kind of hope that maybe you’re picked around the middle of the pack so you can use it as a little ammo.”

But as the coaches and sports information directors who voted in the preseason poll noted, he already has the ammo after being picked 10th in each of his first two seasons and fifth a year ago.

Southland Conference media day: Nicholls picked to finish second in league race; SLU fifth HOUSTON — Making a big impression with its first winning season in a decade in 2017, the Nicholls football team has been picked to finish seco…

There was a hint of what was to come a week ago when the preseason All-SLC first- and second-teams were announced. Nicholls, which finished 8-4 and participated in the FCS playoffs last fall, had a league-high 14 picks — including a whopping 10 named to the first team.

“I understand with so many all-conference selections and so many guys returning,” Rebowe admitted. “It was what we did last year and the whole body of work. I see it now, but there’s a lot of good teams in this conference.”

Still, minutes later, Rebowe couldn’t help but think about media day just three years ago when he walked in as a first-time coach and the Colonels were just eight months removed from a disastrous 0-12 season.

It’s certainly been a meteoric rise from there to be mentioned now in the same breath as Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas, who have identical 24-3 records in the league the past three years, not to mention McNeese State.

Nicholls scratched out three wins in Rebowe’s first season, then upped it to five two years ago and eight last season. It was the first winning season for the Colonels since posting seven victories in 2007.

While most coaches may be a little leery of being picked so high, mainly because of the pressure that will come with it, Rebowe, whose team garnered six of a possible 20 first-place votes (coaches and SIDs can’t vote for their own team), embraced it as another step forward in his program’s development.

“It shows the program is coming,” he said. “And the rest of the league, your peers are looking at you a little bit, and they’re looking at you a little different.”

Southland media day preview: Can Nicholls take the next step against the league's top dogs? For the most part, Sam Houston State and Central Arkansas have had it their way for the past three seasons in the Southland Conference football race.

Center Ryan Hanley, an All-SLC preseason first-team pick who joined Rebowe and linebacker Hezekiah White at media day, was also ready to accept the challenge after learning that they were tabbed for a second-place finish.

“That’s kind of overwhelming,” said Hanley, a senior center. “When I came in, I trusted the coaches and trusted what they were trying to do, but I didn’t think they would be able to turn it around this fast. I’m excited about how far it has come and the success we’re having now.”

“We’re going to use this as more motivation,” White said. “There are a lot of good teams in this league and they’re going to be coming at us with their best shot.”

Which is why Rebowe, who this spring had a three-year contract extension tacked on to his original four-year deal, will make sure Thursday’s poll isn’t taken lightly by his team.

After all, there is still something else to strive for: a league championship.

“We have to block it all out. … We have to put the blinders on and act like it didn’t even happen,” he said. “The message to our team is staying true to who we are and knowing what got us here.

“We need to be the same team that was picked 10th as the team that was picked second this year. You just go to work and see where you are at the end of the season.”