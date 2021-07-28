As the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's career leader in home runs, Scott Hawkins brings a vast amount of knowledge and experience to the table as an assistant coach for the Lafayette Little League all-star team.

His primary duty for the Lafayette team, which won the state tournament last week, doesn't involve hitting, however.

Hawkins, who belted 42 homers for the Ragin' Cajuns from 2006 to 2009, handles a pitching staff that has tossed three no-hitters in seven games and allowed only 15 hits with 56 strikeouts in 35 innings.

"Honestly, it's a ton of fun," Hawkins said. "We have an arsenal of pitchers. Issac Boudreaux and Nick Brown can beat anybody.

"If they're on, they're not going to give up many runs. With the ball coming from 46 feet, these guys are throwing really hard. It's difficult to hit."

In the semifinals vs. South Lake Charles, Brown allowed only an infield single with 11 strikeouts and one walk in 5 2/3 innings.

"It's extremely impressive what he's able to do," Hawkins said of the left-hander. "Nick is a rhythm guy. If he gets into his rhythm, it's lights out. South Lake Charles has one of the top players in the nation, and Nick struck him out three times."

In the state championship game vs. the East Bank all-stars, Cole Schexnaider relieved Boudreaux in the sixth inning and got the win.

"He's a grinder," Hawkins said of Schexnaider, who hasn't yielded a hit in 7.2 innings of work. "He throws strikes and has a good breaking pitch. We have some depth. We have some kids who haven't really thrown much yet.

"Landyn Craft can beat anybody. He gets on the bump and throws really hard. Landon Granger comes in and throws two different off-speed pitches. We haven't had to utilize Eli Clark or Cooper Hawkins yet. Both of them have a plus fastball."

Mitch Craft and head coach Steven Menard round out the staff for Lafayette, which will compete in the Southwest Region tournament in Waco, Texas, next week.

"If you recorded what happens when we're calling pitches, you'd be amazed at how much banter goes back-and-forth," Hawkins said. "Mitch is right there at my hip, where he's ready to shift the defense if we throw a curveball.

"Mitch is a high-energy guy who gives you a spark. The kids love him. Coach Menard is right there in my ear, thinking about what we're going to do next. Coach Menard is so good at facilitating everything. He's a magician."

Hawkins' son, Cooper, bats second in the order and plays a variety of positions.

"I think our commitment to win and our dedication has helped us succeed," said Cooper, who has scored 10 runs with a homer and two triples. "Our focus is to win one game at a time. We push ourselves to higher standards."

If Lafayette prevails in Waco, the squad will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"This team has no fear," Scott Hawkins said. "There was a lot of noise built around the East Bank team with them winning the last Little League World Series. This team took it personal.

"They're just a fun group to be around. They know when to let loose and have fun and when to go to work. They have talent, but talent only takes you so far. They have this desire to throw down that a lot of kids don't have anymore. When you spread that mentality through nine kids, it's scary."