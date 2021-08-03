Mondo Duplantis became the first current or former LSU track and field star to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games in 85 years on Tuesday morning.

Duplantis, representing his mother’s home country of Sweden, cleared the bar at 19 feet, 9 inches with plenty of room to spare to secure the victory at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

The 21-year-old Lafayette native, who competed at LSU in 2019, didn’t have a miss until he had already clinched first place and easily bested the other 13 finalists.

The only other athlete to win an individual Olympic gold after competing at LSU was Glenn “Slats” Hardin back in 1936. He raced to victory in the 400-meter hurdles at the Berlin Games.

Duplantis outdueled rival Christopher Nilsen on Tuesday although it wasn’t as intense as some of the battles they hooked up in as American collegians.

Nilsen won the title over Duplantis at the 2019 NCAA outdoor championships, but ran out of steam Tuesday while Duplantis was on point.

A three-time NCAA champion for the University of South Dakota, Nilsen cleared 19-7 to claim the silver medal for the USA.

Brazil’s Thiago Braz picked up the bronze with a best of 19-3 to join Duplantis and Nilsen on the awards stand.

Already the indoor and outdoor world record holder in the event, Duplantis took three attempts at breaking his own world mark of 20-2 after Nilsen bowed out.

He barely missed on his first and third tries at 20-3¾, but gladly took the gold medal after settling for the silver at the 2019 World championships.

Duplantis got over the bar cleanly on his first attempt five times Tuesday, starting with the opening height at 18-2½.

After passing when the bar went up to 18-8¼, he cleared 19- ¼ and then elected to pass again at 19-3. Then, he made it over easily at 19-5, 19-7 and 19-9 for the historic win.

Counting relays, Duplantis is the eighth Olympic champion in LSU track and field history. All told, 14 different athletes have taken 18 Olympic gold, silver or bronze medals — 12 of them coming in relays.

In another final involving a former LSU athlete Tuesday, Jamaica's Natoya Goule finished eighth in the women's 800 meters.

She posted a time of 1 minute, 58.26 seconds in a race won by the USA's Athing Mu, a 19-year-old former Texas A&M star. She took the gold by more than a half-second with a time of 1:55.21.

Also, LSU's Damion Thomas, competing for Jamaica, was third in his first-round heat of the 110-meter hurdles in 13.54 seconds and advanced to the smeifinals.

LSU’s Olympic Medalists

GOLD

Glenn “Slats” Hardin, USA, 400 hurdles, 1936

Sheila Echols, USA, 4x100 relay, 1988

Esther Jones, USA, 4x100 relay, 1992

Glenroy Gilbert, Canada, 4x100 relay, 1996

Derrick Brew, USA, 4x400 relay, 2004

Kelly Willie, USA, 4x400 relay, 2004

Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x100 relay, 2008

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, pole vault, 2020

SILVER (6)

Glenn “Slats” Hardin, USA, 400 hurdles, 1932

John Moffitt, USA, long jump, 2004

Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 100, 2008

Richard Thompson, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x100 relay, 2012

Samantha Henry-Robinson, Jamaica, 4x100 relay, 2012

Fitzroy Dunkley, Jamaica, 4x400 relay, 2016

BRONZE (4)

Derrick Brew, USA, 400, 2004

Nadia Davy, Jamaica, 4x400, 2004

Ronetta Smith, Jamaica, 4x400, 2004

Ade Alleyne-Forte, Trinidad & Tobago, 4x400, 2012