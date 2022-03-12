Don Hutchinson, the dyed-in-the-wool bass fisherman he is, has chunked at more fish than most anyone you know.
And, now, when anyone would consider him an “old-timer,” he found out an old-er dog can learn new tricks.
When he did, he and Ronnie Lavigne partnered to win Friday’s renewal of the Senior Bass
Tournament, a gathering of south Louisiana anglers 55 and older postponed the past two years by COVID.
“Ronnie told me to slow down, that fishing fast wasn’t going to do it,” Hutchinson said after he and Lavigne weighed in a three-fish limit going 9.84 pounds. (When Wayne Tucker and Dub Noel organized this thing 16 years ago, the weigh-in deadline was set for noon with a three-bass limit).
Hutchinson said he did, and when he did, the blue soft plastics and the watermelon-red worms, and a crankbait and a chartreuse-blue-white skirted spinnerbait started producing the winning catch.
Moreover, the best part was, Hutchinson said, “We didn’t burn a gallon of gas doing it.”
Considering skyrocketing fuel prices, his strategy added lagniappe to the on-and-off rainy morning spent in Hutchinson’s bass boat.
The veteran angler said they started at the Car Wash, a launch site adjacent to Doiron’s Landing in Stephensville, a spot all too familiar to local freshwater fishermen.
“We caught fish in that canal, and in the subdivision canals north of the Car Wash,” Hutchinson said, adding, “but only after we slowed down.”
His catch came on the Belle River side of the East Atchafalaya Guide Levee. Others among the 55 anglers worked the Atchafalaya Basin.
“We caught 10 keepers (12 or more inches long),” Hutchinson said. “It was a great morning, and I’m glad I listened to Ronnie.
“It taught me a lesson, especially when I caught that near 4-pounder.”
Gary Haney and Lonnie Boudreaux came in with the day’s big bass, a 4.22-pound largemouth.
Going offshore?
Most folks who head to Louisiana’s coast in search of any number of reef fish species know they need to have something called a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.
After years of this state Wildlife and Fisheries’ monitoring device, the agencies marine fisheries folks are developing a new ROLP website.
The short explanation is designed to help fisheries biologists and managers get a handle on the take of several species including the weekly report on estimates of the recreational catch of red snapper (when the season is open), through the state’s accredited LA Creel system.
Well, as the LDWF folks explained, this new website, “is meant to improve the quality of the permit holder database, update aspects of the permit to comply with recent legislative changes, improve the ‘look and feel’ of the site, and make it mobile-friendly.”
The new site should be up and running by late April.
The big change will affect what LDWF managers call “sub-account ROLP permit holders” to prevent their accounts from being deleted.
Explanation: When ROLP was instituted, it allowed a single ROLP “primary” account to include a multiple of sub-account permit holders (sub-accounts).
The new website will limit ROLP accounts to a single permit holder, which means all sub-accounts will be deleted from the system starting March 25, unless the sub-account holder moves their account to a primary account.
So here’s what sub-account holders need to do: They need to have the primary account permit holder log in to their account at rolp.wlf.la.gov/ and then find the sub-account, click on the “Move to another account” icon, then click on the “Export to New Account” button in the next page.
The new system will allow only one ROLP account per email address, so the new account must provide a “unique email address,” and when that new email address is provided, the new account holder must enter a new password, click the checkmark in the lower, right-hand corner of the webpage, which will return you to the original primary account profile.
There is no cost to get a ROLP, but the holder must have all the appropriate fishing licenses/permits to take the following species: cobia, swordfish, wahoo and all tunas, billfish, amberjack, snapper, groupers, hinds and dolphinfish species.
If you have questions, you can email LDWF managers: rolp@wlf.la.gov.
Fourth places
The Sulphur High School team of Hayes White and Tiger Manuel went toe to toe with college teams to take fourth place in the Strike King College Bassmaster Classic held last Sunday on Lake Keowee near Greenville, South Carolina.
White and Manuel brought in four bass weighing 11 pounds, 13 ounces, a total that trailed Carson-Newman winners Ben Cully and Hayden Gaddis, whose five bass went 18-6.
Then, an LSU team of Bryan Bergeron, of Port Allen, and Heath Pinell, of Plaquemine, finished fourth in the eighth annual Abu Garcia College Fishing on Lake Chickamauga in Dayton, Tennessee.
Bergeron and Pinell brought in five-bass limits each in the two-day event. Their 28-3 catch trailed Bethel winners Hunter Fillmore and Dylan Fogarty by a healthy margin. The winning total was 45-9. Bethel is among a handful of colleges offering bass fishing scholarships.
LSU’s team of Jeremy Severic (Bossier City) and Blakely Young (Hallsville, Texas) finished 17th among the 275 teams with a 19-1 two-day catch and were among the top 27 teams earning a spot in the 2023 Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championship.