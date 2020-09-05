NOTICE: Events scheduled for September will not be posted in the calendar and will be considered postponed or canceled unless advised by organizers about the status of each event.
TUESDAY
BASS TOURNAMENT: 6-9 p.m., Morrison Parkway public launch, False River, New Roads. Weekly through Sept. 26 “classic.” Call Billy Baggett (225) 718-5395.
THURSDAY
JUNIOR SOUTHWEST BASSMASTERS MEETING: Boys & girls age-group bass tournaments for ages 7-10, 11-14 & 15-18 anglers. Call Jim Breaux (225) 772-3026.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
BASSMASTER CENTRAL OPEN: Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas. Website: bassmaster.com.
FRIDAY
FALSE RIVER COOKIE JAR BASS TOURNAMENT: 7 p.m.-midnight, LA Express landing, Jarreau. Fee $40/boat, max 2 anglers. Weekly event with COVID-19 distancing restrictions. Call Storm Randall (225) 937-0489.
HUNTING SEASONS
TEAL: Sept. 12-27, statewide. Also gallinules and king, clapper, sora & Virginia rails.
DOVES: Through Sept. 16, South Zone; through Sept. 27, North Zone.
AROUND THE CORNER
SEPT. 16-19—DUCKS UNLIMITED 83rd NATIONAL CONVENTION: Hilton Bonnet Creek, Orlando, Florida. Website: ducks.org.
SEPT. 19—SQUIRREL HUNTING 101: 8 a.m.-noon, Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, Baton Rouge. LDWF Wildlife Division seminar. No fee. Space limited. Registration requested. Call Travis Dufour (337) 735-8685/email: tdufour@wlf.la.gov.
CANCELED
SEPT. 14—RED STICK FLY FISHERS PROGRAM: Baton Rouge. Website: rsff.org.
LDWF UPDATES
-All Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries offices and wildlife management areas are open with mandates for social distancing, face masks and other virus-preventing measures. Public restrooms at those sites are closed.
-Drawdown on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake (Union Parish) scheduled to begin Sept. 8 at 4 inches/day to 5 feet below pool stage for maintenance & nuisance vegetation control.
-Hunter Education classes have resumed. Website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/hunter-education.
-All statewide Sept. 26 National Hunting and Fishing Day events are canceled.
-Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge temporarily closed due to hurricane damage.
FISHING/SHRIMPING
OPEN RECREATIONAL SEASONS: Red snapper through Sept. 7. Greater amberjack, lane snapper & all groupers except closed for the take of goliath & Nassau groupers in state/federal waters. Gray triggerfish open through Oct. 26.
CLOSED SEASONS: Commercial king mackerel season.
SHRIMP SEASONS: Fall inshore season opened statewide except a delay was ordered for waters outlined within the Biloxi Marsh & in the Mermentau River Basin, which will open at 6 a.m., Sept. 11.
ONGOING
STATEWIDE TOURNAMENT & ANGLERS’ RODEO: Through Labor Day, CCA Louisiana saltwater fishing event. Tagged Redfish, Offshore, Inshore, Ladies & Children’s divisions in multiple species. Registration required. Must be CCA member. Website: ccastar.com.
CATHOLIC HIGH ALUMNI FISHING RODEO: Through Labor Day. Catch/measure/photo catch. Website: catholichigh.org.
